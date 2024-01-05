The Traitors shock as Diane and Ross are revealed as mother and son

The Traitors shock Diane and Ross revealed as mother and son. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

The Traitors has delivered the first twist of the series as two of the contestants are revealed to be mother and son.

The Traitors viewers have been left shocked after it was revealed that contestants Diane and Ross are mother and son.

The series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and set in the Scottish Highlands, revealed the twist in episode three after contestants started to speculate that Diane could be related to traitor Paul.

Some of the contestants noted that Diane and Paul had the same colouring with ginger hair, however, Diane revealed to the group that she dies her locks.

After some speculation, Diane could be seen telling the cameras: "Paul is not my son...but Ross is."

The Traitors contestants Diane and Ross revealed to the cameras that they are mother and son. Picture: BBC

Ross then admitted to the relation in the private 'diary room', leaving viewers shocked.

One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "WAIT DIANE IS ROSS'S MUM!!!??!!!?!!?!! 😱😱", while another commented: "So Diane’s got a secret son on the traitors in there with her… not gonna reveal who 🤓."

The Traitors contestants originally thought Paul could be Diane's son. Picture: BBC

The pair revealed that they would be working together while on the show, and they would split the money if they win.

In footage shot on the train on the way to The Traitors castle, the pair could be seen discussing how they were going to hide their relation.

At the moment, both Diane and Ross are both faithfuls while Paul, Ash, Harry and Miles are the current traitors.

