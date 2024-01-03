How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

3 January 2024, 20:30

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?
How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end? Picture: BBC

As The Traitors return to our TV we take a look at how long the series will run for and when it will end.

The Traitors will return to BBC One on Wednesday 3rd January with host Claudia Winkleman and 22 new contestants hoping to scoop a cash prize of up to £120,000.

The reality TV series, which was a massive hit in 2022 when it first appeared on our screens, will return to the Scottish Highlands and the beautiful Ardross Castle for four weeks of murders, tasks and eliminations.

The Traitors is expected to be on our screens for around four weeks, with the final taking place on or around the 26th January.

Here's everything you need to know about The Traitors series two from how long it will be on for to the end date.

These are the 22 contestants taking part in this year's series of The Traitors
These are the 22 contestants taking part in this year's series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

How long is The Traitors on for?

The Traitors will run for 12 episodes and will air on BBC One on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

While these 12 episodes have not been confirmed, the first series which took place in 2022 ran for a total of 12 episodes.

The second series of The Traitors will start on Wednesday, 3rd January.

Claudia Winkleman will host The Traitors on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings
Claudia Winkleman will host The Traitors on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings. Picture: BBC

When does The Traitors end?

The Traitors series two is expected to end on Friday 26th January.

If, like the first series, there are 12 episodes and it airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights then the show will be on TV for a total of four weeks.

