Unearthed clip shows the moment Paul first considered being on The Traitors

Paul appeared on a podcast before The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Chatabix Podcast

By Hope Wilson

The Traitors star Paul spoke about the show on a comedy podcast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors fans have unearthed a clip of the moment Paul first considered going on the show, after previously appearing on Deal or No Deal.

During an appearance on the Chatabix podcast in 2022, hosts Joe Wilkinson and David Earl quizzed Paul about his time on Deal or No Deal, while also asking whether he would want to take part in The Traitors.

At the time Paul claimed he had not seen the show before but was encouraged by the hosts to give it a go, with Joe suggesting that Paul would win The Traitors if he ever took part.

The TV star then mentioned that he would "100%" do the show for his showreel.

Paul spoke about The Traitors before taking part in the show. Picture: BBC

Paul isn't the only Traitors contestant who has appeared on Deal or No Deal.

It was revealed that Kyra had also starred on the show last year, after the series was rebooted with Stephen Mulhern replace Noel Edmonds as presenter.

Both Paul and Kyra went home with small amounts of the show, so were both hoping to win the jackpot on The Traitors.

Watch Paul talk about the Traitors here:

Paul has caused a stir on The Traitors after successfully voting out one of his fellow Traitors in order to stay in the game.

Along with Paul, Harry and Miles have also been able to keep the Faithfuls off their scent so far, however a few weeks still to go, it is unclear how long they will stay in the show.

The Traitors Paul, Harry and Miles have thrown the Faithfuls off their scent. Picture: BBC

In the most recent episode, it was teased that Diane may be leaving the series, after being handed the poisoned chalice by the Traitors.

However fans will have to wait until Wednesday's episode to discover which Faithful has been murdered.

