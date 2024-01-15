Unearthed clip shows the moment Paul first considered being on The Traitors

15 January 2024, 12:59

Paul appeared on a podcast before The Traitors
Paul appeared on a podcast before The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Chatabix Podcast

By Hope Wilson

The Traitors star Paul spoke about the show on a comedy podcast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors fans have unearthed a clip of the moment Paul first considered going on the show, after previously appearing on Deal or No Deal.

During an appearance on the Chatabix podcast in 2022, hosts Joe Wilkinson and David Earl quizzed Paul about his time on Deal or No Deal, while also asking whether he would want to take part in The Traitors.

At the time Paul claimed he had not seen the show before but was encouraged by the hosts to give it a go, with Joe suggesting that Paul would win The Traitors if he ever took part.

The TV star then mentioned that he would "100%" do the show for his showreel.

Paul appearing on The Traitors
Paul spoke about The Traitors before taking part in the show. Picture: BBC

Paul isn't the only Traitors contestant who has appeared on Deal or No Deal.

It was revealed that Kyra had also starred on the show last year, after the series was rebooted with Stephen Mulhern replace Noel Edmonds as presenter.

Both Paul and Kyra went home with small amounts of the show, so were both hoping to win the jackpot on The Traitors.

Watch Paul talk about the Traitors here:

Paul has caused a stir on The Traitors after successfully voting out one of his fellow Traitors in order to stay in the game.

Along with Paul, Harry and Miles have also been able to keep the Faithfuls off their scent so far, however a few weeks still to go, it is unclear how long they will stay in the show.

The Traitors stars Paul, Miles and Harry dressed in cloaks
The Traitors Paul, Harry and Miles have thrown the Faithfuls off their scent. Picture: BBC

In the most recent episode, it was teased that Diane may be leaving the series, after being handed the poisoned chalice by the Traitors.

However fans will have to wait until Wednesday's episode to discover which Faithful has been murdered.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Jake Cornish poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and whilst on a run

Jake Cornish: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish pose together on Love Island

What happened between Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole? Their relationship explained

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip

The Traitors viewers 'work out' Diane is not murdered with 'editing slip-up'

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

When does Love Island All Stars start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

Paul Gorton is one of the contestants taking part in series two of The Traitors

Who is Paul from The Traitors? Age, job, wife and family life revealed

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

Love Island All Stars: Full line-up revealed

Love Island All Stars lineup: 2024 cast revealed

Trending on Heart

What happened to Holly Willoughby?

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Phillip Schofield scandal and kidnap plot explained

Celebrities

Kate Middleton's uncle criticises The Crown's depiction of his family

Kate Middleton's uncle furiously slams The Crown's depiction of family

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon smiles in selfie with her husband Joe Swash and children

Stacey Solomon fuels pregnancy rumours following 'broody' admission

Celebrities

The Traitors have been revealed

Who are the Traitors?

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain. Kate Garraway pictured with husband Derek Draper

Ben Shephard says Kate Garraway is 'in a bubble of numbness and grief' after death of husband Derek Draper

Celebrities

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

Claudia Winkleman wearing red and green fingerless gloves on The Traitors

Why does Claudia Winkleman always wear gloves on The Traitors?

The Love Island All Stars Villa, hideaway and bedroom pictured

Where is the Love Island All Stars Villa? Location and price revealed

Celine Dion looks into the camera and also sings

Celine Dion health latest: How is she doing and what's happened so far

Celebrities

Ash and Brian sit at the round table in The Traitors

The Traitors fans convinced they know who leaves tonight after spotting clue

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Celebrities

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors and wearing black on the Baftas red carpet

How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for The Traitors? A look inside her net worth

Showbiz

The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations

The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations