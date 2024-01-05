The Traitors fans work out where they've seen contestant Kyra before

The Traitors fans work out where they have seen contestant Kyra before. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

Viewers were quick to recognise one of The Traitors contestants.

The Traitors is back on our screens for another series of secrecy and deception, and we couldn't be more excited.

Earlier this week we saw 22 contestants enter The Traitors castle, with the aim of staying in the game as long as possible to win the giant cash prize. However it's not all plain sailing as the Traitors and Faithfuls battle in secret to vote each other out and take the jackpot for themselves.

While the series is still in its early days, one cast member has already caught the attention of viewers.

Kyra Johnson, 21, puzzled fans with her familiar appearance, with many claiming they have seen the apprentice economist on TV screens before.

Kyra Johnson is a contestant on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

It didn't take viewers long to figure out where they recognised Kyra from, as it was revealed she had taken part in Deal or No Deal months earlier.

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the revelation.

One user wrote: "Kyra was on Deal or No Deal a few weeks ago. A bit of a blow for the casting team no doubt.. #TheTraitors"

Another added: "I KNEW I RECOGNISED HER! Kyra was on Deal or No Deal!"

Kyra Johnson took home £1,800 on Deal or No Deal. Picture: ITV

Kyra will be hoping to have better luck on The Traitors, after failing to bag the top prize on Deal or No Deal.

The 21-year-old walked away with £1,800 after accepting the Banker's offer when she was left with either the £1 or £4,000 box.

So far she has been playing a risky game on The Traitors, but viewers will have to wait to see how her journey continues on the show.

Kyra Johnson appeared on Deal or No Deal last year. Picture: ITV

The Traitors has only been back for a week but has already managed to capture the nation's attention.

In particular, one contestant has become a fan-favourite immediately.

Retired teacher Diane Carson, 63, became a hit with viewers, after turning detective and trying to root out who the Traitors are.

It was also revealed that she has a very famous son who has appeared in Game of Thrones.

Diane Carson has had a prominent role in The Traitors so far. Picture: BBC

Actor Kerr Logan, 35, who played Matthos Seaworth in Game of Thrones, announced that his mother would be taking part in the show during the first episode.

Taking to X, Kerr posted: "My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared. @TheTraitorsUK"

The actor also revealed that he had no idea his mother would be appearing on the show. Posting a picture of Diane with the rest of the cast of the show, he wrote: "I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out 😳."

