Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal? Picture: ITV / Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know about the Banker on Deal or No Deal as viewers question his identity.

Deal or No Deal returned earlier this year on ITV with new host Stephen Mulhern after eight years off our screens.

The series previously aired on Channel 4 and was fronted by Noel Edmonds, who presented the hit game show for a decade before it was scrapped.

While some elements of Deal or No Deal have changed, the significant elements have remained the same - including the role of the Banker and the tense phone calls to the studio.

But who is the Banker, have they changed since the previous series and was it really Glenn Hugill? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

The identity of the Banker on Deal or No Deal is a secret and has never been revealed.

During the game show's time on Channel 4 with host Noel Edmonds, the identity of the Banker was kept a secret for over 10 years.

What we do know, however, is that the Banker is a man as they are often referred to as 'he' or 'him'.

It is believed that with the new series, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, the Banker has been changed.

Stephen Mulhern is the new presenter of Deal or No Deal, now airing on ITV. Picture: ITV

Is Glenn Hugill the Banker?

It has previously been reported that during the original series, the Banker role was taken by a man called Glenn Hugill who was, at the time, also said to also be an executive producer of the Deal or No Deal.

Glenn Hugill starred on Coronation Street in the 1990s and later presented TV show The Mole and has an exceptionally high IQ.

Glenn Hugill (far left) pictured with Coronation Street co-stars Charles Lawson and Simon Gregson, 1997. Picture: Getty

It was House of Games host Richard Osman who revealed the Banker's identity in an interview with Metro.

While speaking about his show Two Tribes and how it came about back in 2015, he said: "[It] was an idea that Glenn Hugill - the Banker on Deal or No Deal - and I had been thinking about for a long time”.

