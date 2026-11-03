Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Deal or No Deal is back for 2026 with another new series presented by Stephen Mulhern. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Alice Dear

Who is the mysterious Banker on Deal or No Deal? Here's what we know about the secretive figure as Stephen Mulhern returns to host the ITV game show in 2026.

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Deal or No Deal has returned to ITV for its third series, with Stephen Mulhern back at the helm.

The hit game show returned on November 2, 2026, with a fresh batch of contestants taking on the mysterious Banker in hope of securing their best cash deal.

Stephen replaced Noel Edmonds as host when the programme returned to ITV in November 2023, seven years after it was axed by Channel 4.

While some elements of Deal or No Deal have changed since ITV took over, the significant elements have remained the same – including the role of the Banker and the tense phone calls to the studio.

But who is the Banker, have they changed since the previous series and was it really soap star Glenn Hugill? Here's everything you need to know.

Stephen Mulhern is the new presenter of Deal or No Deal, now airing on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

The identity of the Banker on the current reboot of Deal or No Deal remains a top secret. However, it was revealed the role previously belonged to a man named Glenn Hugill.

Ahead of this revelation, during the time when the show was first on and hosted by Noel, it was widely reported it could have been Hugill, who was said to also be an executive producer on the show at the time.

It was actually House of Games host Richard Osman who first 'revealed' the Banker's identity, back in 2015, when he said in an interview: "[It] was an idea that Glenn Hugill - the Banker on Deal or No Deal - and I had been thinking about for a long time”.

In May 2025, it was confirmed Glenn had indeed been the mysterious Banker for 11 years on Deal or No Deal, serving as the money expert during Noel's stint hosting the game show.

He is also believed to have continued in the role for a period after ITV rebooted the show with Stephen as the presenter. However, the identity of the Banker on the current ITV series has not been confirmed.

Glenn Hugill (far left) pictured with Coronation Street co-stars Charles Lawson and Simon Gregson, 1997. Picture: Getty

Who is Glenn Hugill?

Glenn Hugill is an actor and television producer best known for playing Detective Alan McKenna on Coronation Street between 1996 and 1997, appearing in 86 episodes of the popular soap.

He went on to present the Channel 5 reality series The Mole in 2001, before moving behind the camera and becoming a television producer.

Alongside his work on Deal or No Deal, Glenn helped create a number of television formats, including Pointless and Beauty and the Geek.

He also founded production company Possessed, which was sold to ITV in 2023.

More recently, Glenn has worked with US media company Wheelhouse, founded by Jimmy Kimmel, and created the Netflix reality series Million Dollar Secret.

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