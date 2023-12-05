How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

5 December 2023, 17:06

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed
How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Deal or No Deal gameshow rules explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Deal or No Deal is back after an eight-year break, now on ITV and with new host Stephen Mulhern.

The gameshow gives contestants the chance to walk away with a life-changing £100,000, but with the risk of also leaving with as little as 1p.

Deal or No Deal is the ultimate game of luck as well as strategy and never fails to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

If you're struggling to keep up, or just need a refresher on how the game works, here's the rules of Deal or No Deal.

Stephen Mulhern is the new presenter of Deal or No Deal, now airing on ITV
Stephen Mulhern is the new presenter of Deal or No Deal, now airing on ITV. Picture: ITV

How does Deal or No Deal work?

Here's a rundown of the rules of Deal or No Deal and how the ITV gameshow works:

  • There are 22 sealed boxes all with a number on the front and a hidden cash prize hidden inside, each contestant on the show gets given one box each

  • At the start of each episode, one of the 22 contestants is randomly chosen to play and takes their box to the players table

  • Oppositee them is a board which shows all the cash prizes hidden in the boxes; the blue side shows values from 1p to £750 and the red side values from £1,000 to £100,000

  • The cash prizes inside the player's box is the cash prize they could go home with - if they choose to day 'No Deal' to the Banker

  • There are six rounds throughout the game

  • In the first round, the player picks five boxes from the remaining 21 around the studio and in the following rounds three boxes

  • The player is aiming to remove as many of the blue cash prizes from the board - this means they are eliminating the chances of having a low-cash prize in their own box and will also usually drive the Banker's offer up

  • After each round, the Banker offers the player a pay-out for their box which they then reply 'Deal' or 'No Deal'

  • If the player chooses to deal, they go home with this cash prize from the Banker, but must play on to find out what they could have won if they had said 'No Deal'

  • Or they can say 'No Deal' and continue to play with hopes they have a high cash prize in their box or that the Banker could offer more after the next round (depending on how much the board changes)

  • At the end, there are two boxes left and the player finally gets to find out how much they have in their box - their reaction will depend on whether they dealt with the Banker or not

  • There have been times in the past where the Banker has offered the player to swap their box with the other remaining one
The Deal or No Deal board shows the cash prizes in the boxes, ranging from 1p to £100,000
The Deal or No Deal board shows the cash prizes in the boxes, ranging from 1p to £100,000. Picture: ITV

How to apply for Deal or No Deal

It appears that casting for the 2023 series of Deal or No Deal has come to an end, with the show be pre-recorded.

Applications to apply for 2024 are currently not open, but you can keep an eye out for announcements here.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

I'm A Celebrity star reveals 'secret incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears

I'm A Celebrity star hints at off-camera 'incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears

Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story

Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has been evicted so far

I'm A Celebrity: When is the Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

I'm A Celebrity: When is Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Why Ant and Dec have to cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials

Why Ant and Dec cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials

I'm A Celebrity: Rochelle Humes in tears as Marvin receives letter from home

I'm A Celebrity: Rochelle Humes in tears as Marvin receives her letter from home

I'm A Celebrity's Josie Gibson 'enjoys secret romance in camp'

I'm A Celebrity's Josie Gibson 'enjoys secret romance in camp'

Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed

Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royal Family doesn't 'totally disapprove' of the series

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royals don't 'totally disapprove' of the series

Trending on Heart

Ashley Cain hits back at trolls after announcing he's having another baby

Ashley Cain hits back at trolls after announcing he is expecting his second child

Celebrities

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's Christmas plans in chaos after sibling feud erupts

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's Christmas plans in chaos after sibling feud erupts

Celebrities

University Students prepare for 2019-2020 academic year

The ultimate office set up for students in 2024

Lifestyle

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on leaving I'm A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after leaving I'm A Celebrity

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

Lifestyle

School closures: Full list of schools shutting due to snow and freezing temperatures

School closures UK: Full list of schools shutting due to snow

News

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Celebrities

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

Celebrities