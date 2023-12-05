Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story

Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Chaser Paul Sinha has debunked a popular fan theory.

The Chase star Paul Sinha, 53, has dispelled rumours about The Chase: Celebrity Special, leaving many fans shocked by the revelation.

The TV favourite took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the popular fan theory that during the celebrity version of The Chase, the Chasers tend to go easier on the contestants, leading many of them to win money for their chosen charities.

However Paul was quick to correct the record, stating that 'a quiz is a quiz' and confirming that he tries just as hard to beat the celebrities as he does the general public.

The professional quizzer wrote: "People who ask us if the Chasers play as hard when we're doing the Celeb shows - with 2 seconds to go, I once prevented Rachel Johnson from winning 15k for Parkinson's UK. A quiz is a quiz."

Paul Sinha took to X to put to be rumours surrounding The Chase: Celebrity Special. Picture: ITV

Paul's confession was met with both praise and shock from The Chase viewers.

One X user wrote: "There's nothing in the world, nothing I tells ya, like a quiz for revealing a person's hidden competitive spirit."

Another added: "I feel like it also wouldn't be fair to the regular contestants if you went easier on the celebrities."

With a third writing: "I'm amused greatly by this :) but gotta admit, i woulda likely donated the money myself quietly after the show :)"

Paul Sinha has debunked a fan theory from The Chase: Celebrity Special. Picture: ITV

However one user wasn't too sure about Paul's statement, commenting: "I just don’t believe this. Chasers always make way more mistakes in the celeb version."

Paul later replied to his original post, saying: "This was a jokey tweet about one of the weirdest ironies of my Chase career. Fact is though, we are contractually obliged to always try our best."

Paul Sinha is one of the Chasers on The Chase. Pictured here with Shaun Wallace, Darragh Ennis, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Mark Labbett. Picture: ITV

Paul, branded The Sinnerman by The Chase host Bradley Walsh, has been one of the Chasers since 2011 alongside Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis.

As well as being a top quizzer on The Chase, The Chase: Celebrity Special and Beat the Chasers, Paul has also carved out a successful comedy career, often appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He has also starred on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his husband Oliver Levy.

Paul Sinha has been married to his husband Oliver Levy since 2019. Picture: Getty

In 2019, Paul wrote an emotional blog post in which he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The comedian stated: "On the evening of Thursday May 30th, an experienced consultant neurologist calmly informed me that I had Parkinson’s disease.

He went on to describe how "behind the facade of the cheerful, late night comedy festival drunk was a man deeply scared about facing the truth when back in the UK."

Since then, The Chase favourite has been open about his his diagnosis and regularly gives fans updates on his progress.

