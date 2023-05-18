Who is The Chase star Mark Labbett's new girlfriend? Meet TV presenter Hayley Palmer

Mark Labbett's new girlfriend: Everything you need to know about Hayley Palmer after The Beast's split from his wife...

The Chase star Mark Labbett has seemingly found love once again after leaving his marriage in 2020.

Mark, 57, is best known as 'The Beast’ on the ITV quiz show, and is now reportedly dating TV presenter Hayley Palmer, 41.

While the pair are ‘keeping things low key’ they are allegedly getting on very well and getting on like a house on fire.

"It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together," a source told The Sun.

"They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more."

So, who is Mark Labbett’s new girlfriend and what do we know about Hayley Palmer? Here’s what we know…

Who is Mark Labbett’s new girlfriend?

Hayley presents music shows At Home With Hayley and Saturday Night With Hayley Palmer.

Hayley and Mark were seen together on Tuesday, as they soaked up the sun on a beach in Southsea, Portsmouth.

"Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date," the source continued to The Sun.

"The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends."

Why did Mark Labbett split from his wife?

Mark was previously married to his second cousin Katie, who is 27 years younger than The Chase star, after the pair met on Facebook and he invited her down to The Chase studio.

The pair tied the knot in October 2014 and went on to welcome their son Lawrence, five, before splitting six years later in 2020.

At the time they said their age gap and Covid lockdowns caused their separation, but later emerged that Katie had also been seeing a man called Scott, 31, a relationship that Mark was aware of.

While the pair tried an open relationship for a while, they later split and nurse Kate, 29, now lives with her boyfriend Scott.

Mark and Katie’s dads are first cousins which means they are second cousins, with both saying they had no idea they were related until after their wedding.

"It wasn't something we were aware of at the time - it was one of those things that happened," Mark previously said on Loose Women.