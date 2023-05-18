Who is The Chase star Mark Labbett's new girlfriend? Meet TV presenter Hayley Palmer

18 May 2023, 08:29

Mark Labbett from The Chase reportedly has a new girlfriend
Mark Labbett from The Chase reportedly has a new girlfriend. Picture: Instagram/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Mark Labbett's new girlfriend: Everything you need to know about Hayley Palmer after The Beast's split from his wife...

The Chase star Mark Labbett has seemingly found love once again after leaving his marriage in 2020.

Mark, 57, is best known as 'The Beast’ on the ITV quiz show, and is now reportedly dating TV presenter Hayley Palmer, 41.

While the pair are ‘keeping things low key’ they are allegedly getting on very well and getting on like a house on fire. 

"It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together," a source told The Sun

Mark Labbett has a new girlfriend called Hayley
Mark Labbett has a new girlfriend called Hayley. Picture: Instagram

"They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more."

So, who is Mark Labbett’s new girlfriend and what do we know about Hayley Palmer? Here’s what we know… 

Who is Mark Labbett’s new girlfriend? 

Hayley presents music shows At Home With Hayley and Saturday Night With Hayley Palmer.

Hayley and Mark were seen together on Tuesday, as they soaked up the sun on a beach in Southsea, Portsmouth.

"Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date," the source continued to The Sun. 

"The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends."

Why did Mark Labbett split from his wife? 

Mark was previously married to his second cousin Katie, who is 27 years younger than The Chase star, after the pair met on Facebook and he invited her down to The Chase studio.

Mark Labbett and ex-wife Katie at the National Television Awards 2016
Mark Labbett and ex-wife Katie at the National Television Awards 2016. Picture: Alamy

The pair tied the knot in October 2014 and went on to welcome their son Lawrence, five, before splitting six years later in 2020.

At the time they said their age gap and Covid lockdowns caused their separation, but later emerged that Katie had also been seeing a man called Scott, 31, a relationship that Mark was aware of.

While the pair tried an open relationship for a while, they later split and nurse Kate, 29, now lives with her boyfriend Scott.

Mark and Katie’s dads are first cousins which means they are second cousins, with both saying they had no idea they were related until after their wedding. 

"It wasn't something we were aware of at the time - it was one of those things that happened," Mark previously said on Loose Women.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Selling Sunset cast including Heather Rae El Moussa, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan

Is Selling Sunset real or scripted? Netflix filming secrets uncovered

TV & Movies

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wearing pink sunglasses and Chelsea ringing the gold bell in the Oppenheim office

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

TV & Movies

Selling Sunset newbie Nicole Young in full makeup alongside a picture of her talking on the beach for Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young: Age, career, net worth and husband revealed

TV & Movies

Romain Bonnet on Selling Sunset and a picture of him with wife Mary Fitzgerald in a restaurant on holiday in Tulum

Selling Sunset's Romain Bonnet: How old is he and what does he do for a job?

TV & Movies

Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been revealed

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death confirmed as natural causes

Trending on Heart

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

Parenting

A grandmother has refused to look after her granddaughter

Woman praised for refusing to look after newborn grandchild for free

Lifestyle

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has shared a tribute to her late dad

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford defends holidays in sweet tribute to her late dad

Chrishell Stause's net worth revealed

Chrishell Stause net worth: How much does the Selling Sunset star earn?

TV & Movies

Emma Hernan smiling

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan wearing white vest top and Chanel pearl necklace

What is Selling Sunset star Emma Herman's net worth?

Celebrities

Selling Sunset season 6 cast huddled together including Emma Hernan, Davina and Chrishell Stause

What time will Selling Sunset season 6 be on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Everything we know about 'fallout'
Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red floral dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?

TV & Movies

A child's birthday party has caused a debate online

'My daughter doesn’t want to invite her school bully to her party - but I think she should!’

Lifestyle

Worker padlocks milk closed in office fridge to stop colleagues stealing it

Worker padlocks milk closed in office fridge to stop colleagues stealing it

Lifestyle

Spain has introduced new rules for Brits this year

Spain holiday warning as tourists could be fined £25,000 if they break new party rule

Lifestyle

Stephanie Davis has a new job on Coronation Street

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis to join Coronation Street in shock new storyline

TV & Movies