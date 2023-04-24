Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

24 April 2023, 12:46

Max George 'proposes' to Maisie Smith on The Chase

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Max George and Maisie Smith appeared on the hit quiz show and surprised Bradley Walsh with the admission that they were dating.

Max George, 34, jokingly proposed to his girlfriend Maisie Smith, 21, during their appearance on The Chase Celebrity Special.

The couple, who are believed to have started dating in August 2022, appeared on the celebrity version of the hit quiz show on Sunday.

Bradley Walsh, 62, was unaware that the pair were together and ended up finding out on the show when Max revealed their romance.

It made for hilarious viewing when host Bradley asked them when the "big day" was, leading to Max pretending to propose to Maisie.

Maisie Smith played along with the fake proposal on The Chase
Maisie Smith played along with the fake proposal on The Chase. Picture: ITV

During the episode, Bradley asked them: "So you've known each other before this then?" to which Max jokingly replied: "Yeah we know each other a little bit."

When Bradley finally put two-and-two together, he said: "I didn't know that, I'm so sorry. So when's the big day?"

Bradley Walsh was shocked to find out Maisie and Max are dating
Bradley Walsh was shocked to find out Maisie and Max are dating. Picture: ITV

As a joke, Max said "funny you mention it" before reaching into his pocket. In reply, Maisie joined in the joke and pretended to be excited about the proposal.

Maisie and Max both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and grew closer during their time on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

