The Chase viewers furious over Bradley Walsh's 'harsh' decision to reject answer. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Bradley Walsh had to reject a player's answer during the final chase because he added one word to a song title.

The Chase viewers were left furious during Tuesday's show after Bradley Walsh rejected a player's answer because he added 'I' to a song title.

The moment, which people have called 'harsh' and 'pathetic', happened during the final chase where players Nathan, Victoria and Pam were playing for £19,000.

During their final chase, the team were asked by host Bradley Walsh: "What was Daniel Bedingfield's first number one hit single?" to which Nathan answered: "I Gotta Get Thru This".

However, because the name of the song is Gotta Get Thru This and not I Gotta Get Thru This, Bradley could not accept it.

Bradley Walsh had to tell the team that he could not except the answer during the final chase. Picture: ITV

After the team had built up a total of 16 correct answers, Bradley explained to the team: "Gotta Get Thru This, although it says it in the lyrics of the song, the actual title is Gotta Get Thru This."

He added: "It's the final, we can't give you that."

Pam, Victoria and Nathan played against Shaun Wallace for a total of £19,000 on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Chaser Shaun Wallace, also known as The Dark Destroyer on the show, showed sympathy to the team as he told them: "You were really unlucky with the Daniel Bedingfield question. I've suffered that myself."

Bradley added: "[It] has to be so, so strict, the rules."

The Dark Destroyer ended up catching the team in the final chase and Nathan, Pam and Victoria went home with nothing.

The Dark Destroyer showed sympathy for the team after their answer was rejected. Picture: ITV

People were furious about the decision and took to Twitter to share their frustration over the 'harsh' decision.

One person wrote: "Pathetic and pedantic on the Daniel Bedingfield song question. God forbid you give money away, eh?", while another added: "If the Chaser gave that Beddingfield answer they would’ve accepted that #DoubleStandards."

A third posted: "They should have been allowed that Daniel Bedingfield question!"

Yet another angry viewer commented: "Ridiculously harsh ruling out that Bedingfield answer."

