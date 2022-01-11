The Chase lawyers forced to step in after Bradley Walsh blunder

11 January 2022, 10:16

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Lawyers on The Chase sometimes have to intervene when Bradley Walsh is asking the questions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We can’t believe it’s been 13 years since The Chase first hit our screens back in 2009.

And while Bradley Walsh has become a pro at asking questions as quickly as possible, it turns out sometimes he slips up.

In fact, the 61-year-old only gets to see the questions when the contestants do, which means he has no time to rehearse.

This becomes particularly tense during the Final Chase, when the hopefuls have just two minutes to get as many points as possible.

Bradley Walsh has been presenting The Chase since 2009
Bradley Walsh has been presenting The Chase since 2009. Picture: ITV

Unsurprisingly, the pressure can sometimes lead to mistakes and the show’s lawyers are forced to intervene.

Bradley previously told Radio Times: "If there is a slight misread, I am stopped immediately – bang – by the lawyers.

"We have the compliance lawyers in the studio all the time.

"What you have to do is go back to the start of the question, literally on video tape where my mouth opens – or where it’s closed from the previous question – and the question is re-asked. It is stopped to the split second.

"It means no time is lost for either the contestant or the chaser."

Bradley Walsh has no idea which Chaser is on the show
Bradley Walsh has no idea which Chaser is on the show. Picture: ITV

On average, the dad-of-two takes around 3.6 to 4 seconds to ask a question, as he continued: "You have to be at such a speed: if you’re a contestant and I go ‘what’s… the capital… of France… ‘ they’d be dead and buried in thirty seconds."

"I have to make sure they get up to speed and they’re getting about 18 or 19 questions answered correctly. That’s the real banana skin score [that will trip the chasers up].

"Once the chasers get in a rhythm there’s no stopping them. They can answer 24, 25 questions in two minutes. We’ve even almost reached thirty."

As well as not being aware which question could come up next, Bradley also previously admitted he genuinely has no idea which Chaser is going to take on the contestants each game.

Newest Chaser Darragh Ennis even told us the quiz masters have to keep a low profile before the shows are filmed.

“The weirdest thing is the preparation before going into the studio,” he told us at Heart.co.uk.

“People run around after us and I find that super bizarre. You have to hide from the contestants and you’re not allowed to walk around on your own.”

Darragh added: “I find that really unsettling, we’ve even got a different queue for food, it's really bizarre.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's what happened at the end of The Bay season 2

What happened at the end of The Bay season 2?

Emily in Paris is officially returning

Emily in Paris renewed for seasons three and four by Netflix

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress by Maje Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her cream midi dress from Maje Paris

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Hope Stape is related to Joseph Brown in real life

Who plays Hope Stape in Coronation Street and is she related to Joseph Brown?
Is Jane McDonald behind the mask?

Masked Singer fans think Mushroom is Loose Women star after spotting accent clue

Trending on Heart

These products might be the answer to a good night of sleep

How to improve your sleep in 2022: Best products on the market right now

Shopping

We want to hear from people wanting to propose

Propose on Heart Breakfast

Dr. Hazel Wallace speaks to Heart Breakfast

Dr. Hazel Wallace explains how 'stacking' new smaller habits can make big changes
Dr. Alex speaks to Heart Breakfast

Dr. Alex shares his top daily tips for protecting your mental health
A man has refused to give his family any money

‘I won £4 million on the lottery but refuse to give any to my family’

Lifestyle

A doctor has outlined three mistakers people make when taking lateral flow tests

Three common mistakes people make when taking lateral flow tests

Lifestyle

The best vegan protein bars to buy in the UK

The best protein bars to snack on this Veganuary

Lifestyle

The best vegan hampers to splash out on this month

9 vegan hampers to buy for Veganuary

Lifestyle

Is your local Wilko about to be closed down?

Wilko store closures: Which branches are closing and when?

Lifestyle

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer viewers think Firework could be Michelle Keegan

The Masked Singer fans ‘uncover’ Firework as Coronation Street star after soap clue
The magical bath bomb will reveal your house once it is dropped into the tub

You can now buy Harry Potter bath bombs that reveal your Hogwarts House

Lifestyle

Stay Close is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Stay Close are there on Netflix?

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new bar

Stacey Solomon unveils amazing at home bar made using bargains

Celebrities

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?