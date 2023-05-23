The Chase contestant shocks Bradley Walsh by saying pass and getting question right

23 May 2023, 12:42

The Chase contestant gets answer right with ‘pass’

The Chase fans were in shock on Friday when a contestant answered a fluke answer correctly.

A contestant on The Chase left host Bradley Walsh speechless when he accidentally answered one question correctly.

Fintan was part of a brand new team of quizzers who took on Mark 'The Beast' Labbett in a bid to win the cash prize.

Taking to the podium for his cash builder round, Fintan started off strong but was forced to pass when he didn't know an answer.

Bradley had asked: “In computer security what word would go before code, phrase and word?”

Bradley Walsh was shocked on The Chase
Bradley Walsh was shocked on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Fintan responded: “Pass,” to which Bradley responded: “Correct! It's happened, it's actually happened.”

He added: “It's happened. The word pass is an answer. You jammy so so!”

The clip was shared on social media, with ITV captioning it: “After 14 years of #TheChase, it FINALLY happened! And it's as GLORIOUS as we imagined.”

Fans were quick to comment, with one person writing: “His face when he said correct.”

“This is the best thing I’ve seen all day,” commented someone else, while a third added: “Task failed successfully".

Fintan was a contestant on The Chase
Fintan was a contestant on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately, Fintan was caught by The Beast and swiftly sent home empty handed, despite hoping to take home £50,000.

Meanwhile, Mark Labbett recently hit the headlines after it was reported he has a new girlfriend following his marriage breakdown.

After splitting from wife and second cousin Katie, Mark is now reportedly dating TV presenter Hayley Palmer.

While the pair are ‘keeping things low key’ they are allegedly getting on very well and getting on like a house on fire.

Mark Labbett has a new girlfriend called Hayley
Mark Labbett has a new girlfriend called Hayley. Picture: Instagram

"It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together," a source told The Sun.

"They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more."

Hayley presents music shows At Home With Hayley and Saturday Night With Hayley Palmer.

The insider added: "Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date.

"The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield's future hosting Dancing On Ice to be revealed

Phillip Schofield's future hosting Dancing On Ice to be revealed

Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on This Morning

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning? Seven presenters tipped to take over

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

Bre has joined Selling Sunset for season 6

Who is Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset? Age, net worth and Nick Cannon relationship

Stacey Solomon has some exciting news for her fans

Stacey Solomon drops huge hint she could replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Trending on Heart

Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford have been in a feud for years

Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford’s This Morning feud explained

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield feud cause finally 'revealed'

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield feud cause finally 'revealed'

Steve Goodwin won £1million on a National Lottery scratchcard

Bus driver wins £1million on scratchcard while waiting for a kebab

Lifestyle

A woman has been slammed for her choice of baby name

New mum told baby will be teased over 'worst name ever'

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

People prefer cuddling their pets than their partners, study finds

People prefer cuddling their pets than their partners, study finds

Lifestyle

Emma Hernan has a very successful business

Inside Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan's successful business and huge salary

Coronation Street has shared a first look at Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown's wedding

Coronation Street first-look at Gemma Winter's wedding dress and why it's orange

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Where is Holly Willoughby today and has she left This Morning?

Alison and Dermot address Phillip Schofield's exit live on This Morning

Alison and Dermot address Phillip Schofield's exit live on This Morning

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect

Showbiz

How this doctor found the cure for chronic pain using the brain

How this doctor found a cure for chronic pain using the brain

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12-years in prison

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years in prison

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Is there going to be a Selling Sunset season 7?