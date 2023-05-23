The Chase contestant shocks Bradley Walsh by saying pass and getting question right

The Chase fans were in shock on Friday when a contestant answered a fluke answer correctly.

A contestant on The Chase left host Bradley Walsh speechless when he accidentally answered one question correctly.

Fintan was part of a brand new team of quizzers who took on Mark 'The Beast' Labbett in a bid to win the cash prize.

Taking to the podium for his cash builder round, Fintan started off strong but was forced to pass when he didn't know an answer.

Bradley had asked: “In computer security what word would go before code, phrase and word?”

Bradley Walsh was shocked on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Fintan responded: “Pass,” to which Bradley responded: “Correct! It's happened, it's actually happened.”

He added: “It's happened. The word pass is an answer. You jammy so so!”

The clip was shared on social media, with ITV captioning it: “After 14 years of #TheChase, it FINALLY happened! And it's as GLORIOUS as we imagined.”

Fans were quick to comment, with one person writing: “His face when he said correct.”

“This is the best thing I’ve seen all day,” commented someone else, while a third added: “Task failed successfully".

Fintan was a contestant on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately, Fintan was caught by The Beast and swiftly sent home empty handed, despite hoping to take home £50,000.

Meanwhile, Mark Labbett recently hit the headlines after it was reported he has a new girlfriend following his marriage breakdown.

After splitting from wife and second cousin Katie, Mark is now reportedly dating TV presenter Hayley Palmer.

While the pair are ‘keeping things low key’ they are allegedly getting on very well and getting on like a house on fire.

Mark Labbett has a new girlfriend called Hayley. Picture: Instagram

"It is very early days but Mark and Hayley are having a really good time together," a source told The Sun.

"They have been friends for some time and recently things developed into something more."

Hayley presents music shows At Home With Hayley and Saturday Night With Hayley Palmer.

The insider added: "Mark and Hayley have kept things low key but this week they headed out on a day-date.

"The beach was busy and there were lots of people around but they both felt comfortable with people seeing them as a couple, not just friends."