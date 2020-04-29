Mark Labbett net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

How much is Mark Labbett worth? Picture: PA

Mark Labbett is known for being on of the Chasers on ITV's The Chase - here's what we know about his net worth.

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett made his first appearance on The Chase back in 2009, and he has since then become a firm favourite of the ITV quiz programme.

The 53-year-old's success on the show has seen him land a range of other gigs - including as one of the Chasers on the US version.

Here's what we know about his earnings and net worth.

Mark Labbett first appeared on The Chase in 2009. Picture: PA

What is Mark Labbett's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth around $2million (£1,609,550).

He has accumulated this through his various TV work, as well as prize money he has been awarded through his appearances on quiz shows - including winning £32,000 on Millionaire Live in 2005.

As well as quiz shows, he has appeared on panel shows such as Celebrity Juice, which he went on with fellow Chaser Anne Hegerty in 2017.

Mark has appeared on a number of quiz shows over the year. Picture: PA

What is Mark Labbett's background?

Mark was born in Devon, and went on to earn a degree in maths from The University Of Oxford.

He was a teacher in secondary schools for a while, and also appeared on a number of quiz shows like Mastermind, Countdown, and Grand Slam.

Is Mark Labbett married?

Mark is married to a woman called Katie, and the pair share a son together.

They briefly split in 2019 after it emerged that Katie had been unfaithful, but the couple have since reconciled their romance.

Speaking on Loose Women in September last year, Mark said: "Like a lot of relationships, you go through a rough patch. We’re working our way through it.

"A newspaper offered us a sum of money and we kindly denied. We're quite private, there's no pictures of our son online and I'm not going to name him until he's old enough to make the decision."

