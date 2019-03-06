The Chase's Mark Labbett makes fans blush with VERY cheeky gag about 'curvy girls'

The giant brain box is a favourite with fans of The Chase. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Mark Labbett is known for his dour on-screen persona, but he revealed a much saucier side in a cheeky Twitter exchange with comedian Chizzy Akudolu.

Fans of The Chase were given a rare glimpse of The Beast's cheeky sense of humour when he cracked a saucy gag about having sex with curvy women.

Brainbox Mark Labbett, 53, couldn't help but react when he saw a meme posted by Loose Women star Chizzy Akudolu.

She posted a picture with the caption "Curvy girls, don't be afraid to get on top. If he dies, he dies!"

Mark Labbett couldn't help but respond to this post. Picture: Twitter

Seeing the meme pop up on his feed, Mark couldn't help but react, commenting: "It's definitely worth the risk :)"

Mark's fans - collectively known as 'Chasers' or 'The Chase Gang' - were thrilled with his quip, with more than 150 of them liking the cheeky gag.

Chizzy Akudolu's gag prompted a saucy response from Mark. Picture: Getty

However, those hoping for a Chase x Loose Women romance shouldn't go out buying a hat any time soon.

Mark has been happily married to his second cousin, Katie, since 2014 - although they didn't know they were related at the start of their relationship.

In 2017 he explained: "It wasn't something we were aware of at the time its just one of those things that happened.

"I'd been a single man for a long while so I was getting used to the idea of being on my own.

"A bachelor can be pretty selfish, you get used to doing what you wanna do all the time.

"As a couple of my friends pointed out the big challenge for me was learning to adapt to being with someone else, some would say I'm still struggling with that but I'm trying my best."