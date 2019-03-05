The Chase viewers left outraged by ‘insensitive’ question about The Prodigy following front man Keith Flint's death

The Chase has been slammed for using a question about The Prodigy. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

ITV game show The Chase has been slammed for using a question about band The Prodigy hours after Keith Flint's death was announced.

Keith Flint was found dead on Monday, 4 March, from suicide.

Tributes to the artist, who was the front man of band The Prodigy, started pouring in instantly after the news was announced.

Now, some ITV viewers have been left outraged after game show The Chase included a question about the band the day Keith's death was announced.

Keith Flint was found dead on Monday morning . Picture: PA

On Monday’s show, one of the questions was: “Which of these chart acts has the fewest members?”

The multiple choice answers included The Prodigy, Pretenders and The Proclaimers.

Viewers were quick to label the question “bad taste” following the tragic news.

One The Chase viewer tweeted: “#TheChase gosh #ITV someone at your programming should have checked this out before broadcasting dudes RIP #KeithFlint #Prodigy.”

Another added: “Bad timing for The Prodigy question #TheChase.”

Others defended the show, stating that the question being asked was just a coincidence.