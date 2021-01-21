Shaun Wallace stuns in tight swimwear as The Chasers go swimming in new spin-off show

21 January 2021, 10:21 | Updated: 21 January 2021, 11:48

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Chase's Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace all star in a new ITV spin-off show airing tonight.

The first episode of Chaser's Road Trip: Trains, Brains And Automobiles airs on ITV tonight, and will document Anne Hegerty, 62, Mark Labbett, 55, and Shaun Wallace, 60, head off on a road trip across America.

Read more: Iain Stirling hints Love Island could film in the UK this year following I'm A Celeb success

In a first look clip of the show, the Chasers are seen donning swimsuits and swimming in the sea, while Shaun does yoga on the beach.

The Chasers take a trip across America in the new spin-off show
The Chasers take a trip across America in the new spin-off show. Picture: ITV
Mark Labbett is seen walking out the sea in the clip
Mark Labbett is seen walking out the sea in the clip. Picture: ITV
The show airs tonight at 9pm on ITV
The show airs tonight at 9pm on ITV. Picture: ITV

At one point in the clip, Anne is sat on her balcony and receives a text saying: "Good morning, Anne.

"I hope you're enjoying the view".

Read more: Lorraine in hysterics after viewers spot very rude detail on her zebra-print dress

She then looks out to the sea and sees Mark Labbett walking out of the sea, Daniel Craig-style.

The show sees the trio head off on a trip across America, as they embark on an intellectual journey to see whether humans are as intelligent as they think they are.

Anne Hegerty is seen taking a drip in the ocean in the clip
Anne Hegerty is seen taking a dip in the ocean in the clip. Picture: ITV

As part of their journey, they meet Kanzi, a Bonobo ape able to communicate with humans using pictures and symbols on a lexigram, and they also swam with dolphins.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning about the show, Mark said: "Kanzi is the of the Einstein of the primate world, and really is a prodigy."

The voiceover states: "And, using their hearts as well as their heads, they will confront the moral challenge: that if humanity fully understood animal intelligence, would we treat them differently?"

The Chaser's Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles is on Thursday January 21st at 9pm on ITV.

NOW READ:

Where is the new First Dates restaurant? Filming location revealed

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

MAFS' Tamara Joy dated Love Island UK star Ashley Ienco

Married at First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy dated a UK Love Island star
Mark pictured in 2017

Mark Labbett weight loss: how The Chase star achieved his dramatic transformation

Celebrities

What is Shaun Wallace's net worth?

Shaun Wallace net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Education Secretary refuses to confirm when schools will reopen in heated debate

Education Secretary refuses to confirm when schools will reopen in heated Good Morning Britain debate
Peter Beale actor Thomas Law is starring in The Bay

Ex-EastEnders Peter Beale actor Thomas Law is unrecognisable as he makes debut in The Bay

Trending on Heart

The boss told his employee he would not let her drop working hours

Boss praised for response to mum's request to decrease working hours due to parenting struggles

Lifestyle

Anne Hegerty is one of the Chasers on ITV's The Chase

Anne Hegerty net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Celebrities

How much is Mark Labbett worth?

Mark Labbett net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Celebrities

Mark has his wife Katie have been hit by 'cheating' claims

Who is Mark Labbett's ex-wife Katie and what happened with the cheating claims?

Celebrities

rittany and Briana Deane are expecting with Josh and Jeremy Salyers

Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers are both pregnant at the same time

Lifestyle

The Moon, Mars and Uranus will be visible in the sky tonight

The Moon, Mars and Uranus will meet up in the sky tonight - here's how to see them

News