Shaun Wallace stuns in tight swimwear as The Chasers go swimming in new spin-off show

By Heart reporter

The Chase's Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace all star in a new ITV spin-off show airing tonight.

The first episode of Chaser's Road Trip: Trains, Brains And Automobiles airs on ITV tonight, and will document Anne Hegerty, 62, Mark Labbett, 55, and Shaun Wallace, 60, head off on a road trip across America.

In a first look clip of the show, the Chasers are seen donning swimsuits and swimming in the sea, while Shaun does yoga on the beach.

The Chasers take a trip across America in the new spin-off show. Picture: ITV

Mark Labbett is seen walking out the sea in the clip. Picture: ITV

The show airs tonight at 9pm on ITV. Picture: ITV

At one point in the clip, Anne is sat on her balcony and receives a text saying: "Good morning, Anne.

"I hope you're enjoying the view".

She then looks out to the sea and sees Mark Labbett walking out of the sea, Daniel Craig-style.

The show sees the trio head off on a trip across America, as they embark on an intellectual journey to see whether humans are as intelligent as they think they are.

Anne Hegerty is seen taking a dip in the ocean in the clip. Picture: ITV

As part of their journey, they meet Kanzi, a Bonobo ape able to communicate with humans using pictures and symbols on a lexigram, and they also swam with dolphins.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning about the show, Mark said: "Kanzi is the of the Einstein of the primate world, and really is a prodigy."

The voiceover states: "And, using their hearts as well as their heads, they will confront the moral challenge: that if humanity fully understood animal intelligence, would we treat them differently?"

The Chaser's Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles is on Thursday January 21st at 9pm on ITV.

