Iain Stirling hints Love Island could film in the UK this year following I'm A Celeb success

Could Love Island be filmed in the UK this year? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Love Island narrator has expressed hope that the show could go ahead this year...

Iain Stirling has hinted that Love Island could be filmed in the UK this year, following the success of last year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.

The Love Island narrator, 32, was asked whether he knew what the future has in store for the show, and he replied: "Hey, let's see what happens.

Iain has hinted that Love Island could be back this year. Picture: ITV

He added to Metro.co.uk: "Like I said, I've no idea, but it could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point.

"When they can't eat their dinner because seagulls are taking it off the plate… it could mix it up ...

"I'm A Celeb did such a good job (in wales). It was so funny and such a good season."

Love Island usually takes place in a villa in Majorca. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time someone who works on the show has hinted that the show could be moved for 2021 - Kevin Lygo, ITV's director of television, said at last summer's Edinburgh Festival: "If we couldn't do it in Majorca, well, maybe we'll have to do it like we've done with I'm A Celeb, find a new place to do it, because then it would have been off a long time and that would be a shame. We need it."

At present, it appears that there are plans for it to go ahead - as host Laura Whitmore recently shared a link to the 2021 application form.

It said: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who are searching for love!

"Our Islanders spend time in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

I'm A Celeb was filmed in Wales last year. Picture: ITV

"If you think you've got what it takes, then we want to hear from you!"

I'm A Celeb was last year filmed at Gwrych Castle folly in North Wales, and the series proved a huge hit with viewers - with many calling for the castle to be a permanent location for the show.

