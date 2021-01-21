Iain Stirling hints Love Island could film in the UK this year following I'm A Celeb success

21 January 2021, 07:40

Could Love Island be filmed in the UK this year?
Could Love Island be filmed in the UK this year? Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Love Island narrator has expressed hope that the show could go ahead this year...

Iain Stirling has hinted that Love Island could be filmed in the UK this year, following the success of last year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.

Read more: Mark Wright 'catches out' Ben Shephard as he grills him on Masked Singer 'Badger' rumours

The Love Island narrator, 32, was asked whether he knew what the future has in store for the show, and he replied: "Hey, let's see what happens.

Iain has hinted that Love Island could be back this year
Iain has hinted that Love Island could be back this year. Picture: ITV

He added to Metro.co.uk: "Like I said, I've no idea, but it could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point.

"When they can't eat their dinner because seagulls are taking it off the plate… it could mix it up ...

"I'm A Celeb did such a good job (in wales). It was so funny and such a good season."

Love Island usually takes place in a villa in Majorca
Love Island usually takes place in a villa in Majorca. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time someone who works on the show has hinted that the show could be moved for 2021 - Kevin Lygo, ITV's director of television, said at last summer's Edinburgh Festival: "If we couldn't do it in Majorca, well, maybe we'll have to do it like we've done with I'm A Celeb, find a new place to do it, because then it would have been off a long time and that would be a shame. We need it."

At present, it appears that there are plans for it to go ahead - as host Laura Whitmore recently shared a link to the 2021 application form.

It said: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who are searching for love!

"Our Islanders spend time in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

I'm A Celeb was filmed in Wales last year
I'm A Celeb was filmed in Wales last year. Picture: ITV

"If you think you've got what it takes, then we want to hear from you!"

I'm A Celeb was last year filmed at Gwrych Castle folly in North Wales, and the series proved a huge hit with viewers - with many calling for the castle to be a permanent location for the show.

NOW READ:

Where is the new First Dates restaurant? Filming location revealed

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

MAFS' Tamara Joy dated Love Island UK star Ashley Ienco

Married at First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy dated a UK Love Island star
Mark pictured in 2017

Mark Labbett weight loss: how The Chase star achieved his dramatic transformation

Celebrities

What is Shaun Wallace's net worth?

Shaun Wallace net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Education Secretary refuses to confirm when schools will reopen in heated debate

Education Secretary refuses to confirm when schools will reopen in heated Good Morning Britain debate
The Chase spin-off airs tonight

Shaun Wallace stuns in tight swimwear as The Chasers go swimming in new spin-off show

Trending on Heart

The boss told his employee he would not let her drop working hours

Boss praised for response to mum's request to decrease working hours due to parenting struggles

Lifestyle

Anne Hegerty is one of the Chasers on ITV's The Chase

Anne Hegerty net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Celebrities

How much is Mark Labbett worth?

Mark Labbett net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Celebrities

Mark has his wife Katie have been hit by 'cheating' claims

Who is Mark Labbett's ex-wife Katie and what happened with the cheating claims?

Celebrities

rittany and Briana Deane are expecting with Josh and Jeremy Salyers

Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers are both pregnant at the same time

Lifestyle

The Moon, Mars and Uranus will be visible in the sky tonight

The Moon, Mars and Uranus will meet up in the sky tonight - here's how to see them

News