I'm A Celeb to be filmed in 'haunted' castle in North Wales as terrifying photo of 'ghost' emerges

By Polly Foreman

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will reportedly be filmed in a haunted castle in North Wales this year.

Following last week's announcement that I'm A Celeb will move from Australia to the UK for 2020, it has been claimed that filming will take place in a haunted Welsh castle.

According to a report by The Sun, this year's line-up of celebs will be heading to Gwrych Castle folly in North Wales.

Read more: Simon Cowell rushed to hospital to 'stabilise his spine' after breaking back in three places

The castle ruins are 200 years old, and are apparently 'haunted' by their previous owner - Countess of Dundonald - who is said to be angry that her husband stole valuables from the castle.

I'm A Celeb will be filmed in a castle in North Wales this year. Picture: Shutterstock

A terrifying photo taken at the castle 10 years ago appears to show a ghostly figure of the woman looking out the window of the first floor.

What's more, the area where the 'ghost' appears to be standing has no floorboards - meaning it's impossible for a human to reach.

A terrifying photo of a ghostly young woman in the castle has emerged... Picture: www.fpnw.co.uk

According to the report, show bosses are planning to use night vision cameras to capture scary moments in the dead of night.

Read more: The Harry Potter studio tour is reopening with a Slytherin makeover

A source said: "Producers are chuffed with the new location — they’re excited for a change in scenery this year.

"Obviously upping sticks and moving to a completely new location was a tough decision, but they feel confident it’s the right one.

Gwrych Castle is said to be haunted by a ghostly figure... Picture: Shutterstock

"The Bushtucker trial crew, who work tirelessly all year round, have been working overtime to come up with some terrifying new trials and challenges.

"It’s a brilliant move for viewers as celebs will have no idea what to expect. It’s going to be compelling viewing."

Last week, ITV confirmed that the show would move to the UK for 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

I'm A Celeb will be filmed in the UK for the first time ever this year. Picture: ITV

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: "We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity.

"While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

"Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way".

NOW READ:

Stacey Solomon defends decision to allow baby Rex to eat berries