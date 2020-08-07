I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to move to UK for 2020

By Polly Foreman

The upcoming series of I'm A Celeb will be filmed in the UK, rather than Australia, for the first time ever.

ITV have confirmed that the 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be filmed in the UK for the first time ever this year.

The legendary reality show, which has been on our screens since 2002, has always been filmed in the jungle in New South Wales, Australia - but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant that the show will be relocated for 2020.

I'm A Celeb will be filmed in the UK this year. Picture: ITV

Rochelle Humes and Dermot O'Leary announced the news on This Morning today (Friday 7 August), but they didn't give anything away on where exactly in the UK it will be set.

Theorising about the possible location, Rochelle said: "I doubt it will be Scotland, Cornwall will be fabulous..."

Dermot added that it would be a 'whole different world', and said that the winner would be crowned King or Queen of the Castle' rather than jungle.

The challenges and trials look set to be similar to the Australian version.

Speaking about the move, a source previously told The Sun: "Planning the jungle - as with most other shows - has been very difficult as producers navigate a dynamic and fast changing situation.

The series will be filmed in an as-yet unknown castle... (stock image). Picture: Getty

"What is OK one day, is impossible the next. The team have had many many different contingency plans in play to deal with all the various possibilities that COVID-19 has presented.

"However as time went on, it has become increasingly obvious that as one problem is solved, another appeared and there came a point where producers have to make tough decisions."

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said in a statement: "We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle.

"We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series".

And Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios added: "We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity.

"While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

"Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way".

