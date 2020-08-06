EastEnders’ return: 7 storyline spoilers for when the soap is back in September

EastEnders will return in September. Picture: BBC

What will happen when EastEnders is back on BBC One? Here's all the spoilers and gossip ahead of the soap's return...

EastEnders is currently taking a break from our screens after the coronavirus pandemic forced production to stop.

And while the BBC soap is not set to return to our screens until September, that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about all the upcoming drama.

So, here are seven of the most exciting EastEnders spoilers you can expect for when the characters return to Walford next month…

Stacey Fowler’s EastEnders return

After fleeing Walford last summer, Stacey Fowler is finally back on the Square.

Actress Lacey Turner has been on maternity leave following the birth of her first child, but details about her imminent comeback are being kept under wraps for the time-being.

Sharon Mitchell as The Vic landlord

In the final EastEnders episode before lockdown, Sharon managed to secure herself The Queen Vic along with pal Ian Beale.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for the legendary boozer.

Sharon Mitchell is now landlord of The Queen Vic. Picture: BBC

Kat Slater’s EastEnders return

Stacey isn’t the only Slater who is back on the scene, as Kat will be making a dramatic return as well.

Kat left Walford back in March after actress Jesse Wallace was reportedly suspended from the show, but she is set to be reunited with boyfriend Kush.

Ruby Allen and Martin Fowler's romance

After Martin Fowler and Ruby Allen had a one-night stand last year, they were seen getting closer in the weeks before lockdown.

Martin Fowler and Ruby Allen's romance. Picture: BBC

In an episode of EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, Martin actor James Bye recently teased: "We've seen Martin and Ruby starting to get a little bit close, so that just continues, the relationship grows..

"They lockdown together and, by the sounds of it, they get on. That's all I'm saying. Things happen."

Mick Carter's dramatic story

Danny Dyer recently hinted that his character is set to be at the centre of a huge story, which could just be his best yet.

He said: “I think potentially when we come out of lockdown, I think I could have the best storyline I’ve ever had on this show.”

Kim Fox is back

If Kat and Stacey returning wasn’t exciting enough, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) is also back.

Diane Parish – who plays Kim’s sister Denise – recently teased: "Kim has matured a great deal, having her children now, has brought her up on a level with Denise in terms of being less of a party girl and more empathetic with Denise and who she’s had to be from quite a young age.

"Kim is less of the annoying little sister and now she’s actually the person she can go to for advice."

The outcome of Whitney Dean’s trial

Whitney Dean is currently facing the prospect of life in prison for the murder of Leo King.

But viewers what happened to Shona McCarthy’s character over lockdown? And will her trial have been postponed?

