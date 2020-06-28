How old is EastEnders' Maisie Smith and when did she join the soap as Tiffany Butcher?

Maisie Smith joined EastEnders when she was a young child. Picture: Instagram/BBC

How long has Maisie Smith been on EastEnders and how can I find her on social media?

Maisie Smith has been on our screens for years, as Bianca Butcher’s feisty daughter Tiffany on EastEnders.

The star first shot to fame when she was just six, and has been entertaining us on the BBC soap ever since.

But just how old is Maisie Smith? And does she have social media? Here’s what we know…

How old is EastEnders' Maisie Smith?

Maisie Louise Smith is 18-years-old, she was born on 9 July 2001. Despite being so young, her acting career spans 14 years.

When did Maisie Smith join EastEnders?

Maisie made her first appearance on EastEnders as Tiffany Butcher on 1 April 2008, aged just six-years-old.

She was introduced as the daughter of Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), and has since gone on to be part of some huge storylines.

In 2014, Tiffany left Walford along with her mum and brother Morgan, but returned temporarily in November 2016, before making a full-time return in January 2018.

In May 2009, Maisie won 'Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress' at the British Soap Awards.

What else has Maisie Smith been in?

Maisie attended the Singer Stage School, in Leigh-on-Sea, for 18 months, and appeared in the film The Other Boleyn Girl as a young Elizabeth I which was released in 2008.

Away from TV, she released her first single, ‘Good Thing’ in 2016 and shot a music video to go with it, before releasing second song ‘Where My Heart Is’, in March 2017.

Does Maisie Smith have Tik Tok and Instagram?

Yes, Maisie often shares hilarious videos on her social media pages alongside her family, from their home in Westcliff-on-Sea in Essex.

Her mum Julia and sister Scarlett have become big parts of her social media clips, with the ladies often performing routines together.

Find her on Instagram @maisiesmithofficial and Tik Tok @maisielousmith

