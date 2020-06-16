When will EastEnders be back on after the final pre-lockdown episode airs?

Is EastEnders cancelled due to coronavirus? And when will it be back on our screens? Find out everything...

EastEnders is set to air its last pre-lockdown episode tonight.

The BBC One soap was forced to suspend production back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To make sure it stayed on for as long as possible, episodes were cut down to two a week as opposed to four on Mondays and Tuesdays.

But what will happen to the show now that episodes have run out? Here's what you need to know...

Will EastEnders go off air?

EastEnders is set to go off air for the first time in 35 years on Tuesday 16th June, with the last pre-lockdown episode.

Sacrifices, mistrust and a done deal? Don’t miss #EastEnders. Tonight at 8pm and Tuesday at 7:30pm. pic.twitter.com/pazFOYemH1 — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) June 15, 2020

The newly-released trailer shows a glimpse of the final scenes which show the latest Albert Square drama as the Carters prepare to sell the Queen Vic to Phil Mitchell.

When is EastEnders filming again?

Production is set to resume later this month, but with strict social distancing measures in place.

Executive Producer Jon Sen said: “Resuming production is incredibly exciting and challenging in equal measure.

"Since we postponed filming we’ve been working non-stop trialling techniques, filming methods and new ways of working so that we can return to screens four times a week – as EastEnders should be.”

Phil Mitchell will be at the centre of the drama in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

When will EastEnders be back on TV?

An official return date for EastEnders' new episodes has yet to be announced.

There has been some speculation they will air later on in the year in September.

When it does return, the soap will be back to its four days a week, but each episode will be 20 minutes long, rather than the normal 30 minutes.

Jon Sen added: "Filming will inevitably be a more complex process now so creating 20 minute episodes will enable us to ensure that when we return, EastEnders will still be the show the audience know and love.”

