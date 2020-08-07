Where is I'm A Celebrity UK being filmed and what are the new rules?

Ant and Dec will host I'm A Celeb from the UK this year. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be taking place in the UK this year following coronavirus travel restrictions – but where is the filming location?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be filmed in the UK for the first time this year.

The upcoming series, starring Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as hosts, has been forced to change plans last minute due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Boarder restrictions mean it is impossible for the show to be filmed in Australia as usual, and so the ITV team have got creative.

Instead of the King or Queen of the jungle, the contestants will be fighting for the chance to be the King or Queen of the Castle.

Here's everything we know so far:

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will be set in a ruined castle this year. Picture: ITV

Where in the UK is I'm A Celebrity 2020 being filmed?

At the moment, the location of the new series of I'm A Celebrity has not been confirmed.

However, we do know it will be in the UK and based near a ruined castle.

Speaking of the changes, Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

The winner of I'm A Celeb will be named the King or Queen of the Castle. Picture: Getty

What are the new rules of I'm A Celebrity?

As far as we can tell, the way the show works will remain the same.

The main change is that instead of the winner being crowned the King or Queen of the jungle, they will be given the title of King or Queen of the Castle.

Celebrities will still have to take part in gruelling challenges in order to eat, and the usual rice and beans will also be back.