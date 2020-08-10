Simon Cowell rushed to hospital to 'stabilise his spine' after breaking back in three places

Simon Cowell has updated fans from his hospital bed after breaking his back. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Simon Cowell is said to have almost been paralysed following a fall from his electric bike in LA this weekend.

Simon Cowell, 60, was taken to hospital this weekend after he fell from his electric bike, breaking his back in three places.

The X Factor creator was trying out an electric bike in LA with his son Eric and his partner Lauren Silverman's son Adam when the accident happened.

The music mogul is said to have been taken to hospital where he underwent over five hours of surgery to stabilise his spine.

READ MORE: What is Simon Cowell's net worth? How the Britain's Got Talent judge made his millions

Simon Cowell was riding an electric bike when he fell and broke his back. Picture: Getty

According to reports by The Sun, Simon's injury missed his spinal cord by a centimetre, with a source telling them he could have been looking at "a life in a wheelchair".

A spokesperson for Simon released the statement: "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Later, the same spokesperson added: "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."

Simon Cowell underwent over five hours of surgery following the accident. Picture: Getty

According to the publication, Simon was in surgery for over five hours while doctors inserted screws and a metal rod to stabilise his spine.

A source said that it will be "several weeks" until they know "how serious the lasting effects could be".

Some good advice...

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

Following the accident and surgery, Simon updated his fans on his situation on Twitter.

Writing from his hospital bed, Simon commented: "Some good advice...If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

He added: "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone, Simon."

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden has since shared a message of support for her Britain's Got Talent co-star, writing on Instagram: "I’ve been thinking about my dear friend all day and luckily I’m able to say (with blessing) that he’s had his operation and he’s doing really well.

"Chris Lexi Hollie and me wish you a speedy recovery and send you, Lauren and Eric all our love."

READ NOW: How did the Simon Cowell lose weight and what did he look like before?