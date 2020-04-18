Simon Cowell weight loss: How did the Britain's Got Talent host lose weight and what did he look like before?

Inside Simon Cowell's impressive weight loss after diet and lifestyle changes. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Simon Cowell has been on an impressive weight loss journey over the past year, but what did he do and how much weight has he lost?

As Britain's Got Talent returns to screens, people have been quick to compliment judge Simon Cowell on his slender new figure.

Simon, 60, has lost just over a stone and a half since he changed his lifestyle and diet, and is looking great for it.

But how did the star drop the weight, was he on a diet, and what did he look like before?

Simon Cowell, 60, showed off his weight loss earlier this year on holiday. Picture: Getty

How much weight has Simon Cowell lost?

The music mogul is believed to have lost a huge 20lbs since her changed his diet and lifestyle.

In an interview with The Sun, Simon told them: "The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think ‘wow’.

“I used to be 36 inch waist and now I’ve lost four inches. I’m really happy now."

Simon Cowell has reportedly lost 20lbs in total after cutting out sugar. Picture: Getty

How did Simon Cowell lose weight?

Simon is believed to have lost weight by cutting out sugar in his diet entirely, as well as cutting down on his meat intake.

Talking about his diet, Simon said that you have to keep "the food sensible", but that it's also has to be interesting and tasty to make it "surprisingly easy".

He explained: "“All I do is avoid just red meat - white meat is fine - and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer.

“If you’re on a diet you have to keep the food sensible, but it’s got to be interesting and tasty, then the diet’s surprisingly easy."

He added: "I’m on a diet but it doesn’t feel like it now because the food I eat is really healthy and I don’t find it tedious. If it’s boring you won’t stick to it.”

Simon Cowell said he is "really happy" with his new physique. Picture: Getty

What did Simon Cowell look like before?

This summer, Simon showed off the extent of his weight loss as he was pictured on holiday with his family in Barbados.

Walking along the beach with his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman, the X factor star looked slender and confident with his new physique.

