Simon Cowell is one of the most recognisable faces on television thanks to his work on talent shows The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Pop Idol.

Over his 40 years in the music business, Simon, 60, has landed himself in Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list twice and landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But how much is Simon Cowell worth and what is his net worth? Here’s everything we know..

What is Simon Cowell’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simon Cowell is worth a staggering £437 million.

In 2017, he is said to have taken home an annual salary of around £75 million, making him one of the highest paid TV personalities in the world.

Simon grew up in an affluent family, his mum Julie was a ballet dancer and his dad Eric was an estate agent, property developer, and music industry executive.

The star’s successful career started when his father, an executive at EMI Music Publishing, got him a job in the record label's mailroom.

Simon later quit EMI and started at E&S Music, before forming Fanfare Records with Iain Burton, initially selling exercise videos and music. Here he had his first hit song in 1989 with "So Macho" by Sinitta.

In 2001, Simon landed his first TV job on the judging panel of the first series of Pop Idol, where his salary ended up at a reported £25 million.

After landing himself a spot on American Idol, this led Simon to found Syco Entertainment in 2003.

Syco has sold over 200 million albums worldwide since 2003 with the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Camila Cabello and James Arthur on their books.

Simon also joined The X Factor in 2004 alongside Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh as a judge.

He also created and produced Britain’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent, and the X Factor USA, and according to Forbes’ list of highest paid celebrities, his annual salary was $43.5million in 2017.

The presenter owns mansions in Malibu and Beverley Hills, as well as London. His Malibu beach house costs a whopping £18.7million.

