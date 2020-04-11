Who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2019?

Who won Britain's Got Talent in 2019? Picture: ITV

Who won Britain's Got Talent in 2019? And who else was in the BGT final? Here's everything you need to know...

Britain’s Got Talent is back for another year of incredible auditions from the best (and worst) the UK has to offer.

Judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Heart Breakfast’s very own Amanda Holden are all returning to their famous chairs in front of those big red buzzers.

But as we get ready to laugh, cry and gasp our way through BGT 2020, who won last year’s show? Find out everything…

Who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2019?

Chelsea pensioner Colin Thackery won the BGT final in 2019.

The big day took place on Sunday 2nd June, live at the Hammersmith Apollo, with Colin joined by favourites magician X and dog act Dave and Finn.

Magician X came in second to Colin Thackery. Picture: ITV

But 89-year-old Colin, won the hearts of the nation with his emotional rendition of Love Changes Everything.

After he was announced as the winner, he told hosts Ant and Dec: “I’m absolutely astonished.

“It’s incredible, I don’t know what to say. I’m stuck for words for a change. ‘Thank you very much, all of you, all the backing I’ve had. It’s been wonderful.”

As the winner of BGT, the singing star won £250,000 and performed at the Royal Variety Performance 2020.

Read More: What is Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' net worth?

He later revealed his winnings were going to the Royal Chelsea Hospital, where he lives.

Colin told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning: “First of all the hospital, because we are a charity you know, we’re always collection for something.

“And we’ve got a new visitor’s centre we want to build, an activity centre, I’d love to think I set the whole things off.”

Colin bagged a place in the live shows after singing Wind Beneath My Wings at his first audition, after dedicating it to his late wife.

Afterwards, David told him: “There is not a dry eye in the house.

“It was just the most perfect tribute and you sang with such heart that it affected us deeply. It was beautiful.”

Read More: Britain's Got Talent auditions descend into panic as magic act goes wrong, forcing Simon Cowell to step in

Who were the Britain’s Got Talent finalists in 2019?

Colin Thackeray

Dave and Finn

Magician ‘X’

FlakeFleet Primary School (David Walliams Golden Buzzer Act)

4MG

Siobhan Phillips

Kojo Amin (Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer Act)

Ben Hart

Mark McMullan

Jonathan Goodwin

Libby and Charlie

Read More: Watch Love Island star Paige Turley's Britain's Got Talent audition video