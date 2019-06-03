Britain's Got Talent viewers in tears as Colin Thackery crowned 2019 winner

Colin Thackery was crowned the BGT winner. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The Chelsea Pensioner warmed the hearts of the nation with his winning performance.

It was a very dramatic night on Britain’s Got Talent, as judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams watched performances from the best variety acts in the country.

And while there were 11 acts made it to the exciting Sunday night final, it was Colin Thackery who won over the nation with his powerful performance of Michael Ball’s Love Changes Everything dedicated to his late wife.

In case you missed it, adorable 89-year-old Colin beat mystery illusionist ‘X’ to take the top prize of £250,000 and a spot performing at the Royal Variety Performance.

After he was revealed as the winner, Chelsea Pensioner Colin told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m absolutely astonished, it’s incredible, I don’t know what to say!

Read More: Britain's Got Talent fans claim they know the masked magician's real identity

“I’m lost for words for a change. Thank you very much from all of you and all the backing I had.

“Performing at the Royal Variety is what I wanted to do. Thank you.”

Masked magician X added: “To come second to someone like Colin, who has risked his life for us . . . I bow to him.”

And fans rushed the Twitter to congratulate Colin, as one said: "And I’ve just stopped crying after seeing Colin’s performance."

Another added: "Wow! Huge congratulations to Colin Thackery on winning #BGT 2019! You're phenomenal 📷📷"

I love Colin Thackeray on @BGT — April Simpson (@AprilSimps89) June 2, 2019

thinking about colin who served his life for the queen now gets to sing for her #BGTFinal #BGT pic.twitter.com/3bPVxFTwrf — chlo (@chlomollie) June 2, 2019

Someone else wrote: "Here’s my #BGT winner! Colin Thackery. What a legend! Your wife Joan is smiling down on you Colin."

Read More: Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

ITV revealed that more than three million people voted, with mystery performer X and Ben Hart coming in second and third.

Jonathan Goodwin also left mouths open with his death-defying stunt which saw him being buried alive under a huge box full of gravel.

Even Cheryl was spotted in the audience with her mouth wide open as the escapologist attempted to free himself from chains.

Elsewhere in the final show, illusionist X revealed his true identity to be Marc Spelmann – last year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist who earned Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer.