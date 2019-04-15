Britain's Got Talent fans claim they know the masked magician's real identity

The identity of the masked magician known as X has been a mystery. Picture: ITV

Who is the masked musician on Britain's Got Talent? Fans think they know the real identity of X.

Britain's Got Talent fans believe they've worked out the identity of the mysterious masked magician that appeared on Saturday night's show.

The eerie figure dazzled judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams with his mind-bending trick on Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

During the show the phantom figure - who was only ever referred to as X - remained in complaint silence throughout, simply nodding his head when given praise from the judges.

Elizabeth shocked viewers when she turned into a woman from 100 years ago. Picture: BGT

However, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their theories about who the man behind the mask could be.

Many believe it could be the creepy woman, Elizabeth from last week's episode, who had Amanda screaming after appearing to transform into a woman from over 100 years ago.

Viewers were left shaken when she stood stock-still and said ominously "the night's not over yet," but she never made a comeback as promised.

One wrote: “Is this masked person anything to do with the chilling and creepy Elizabeth from last week? #BritainsGotTalent.”

Another fan asked: "This the same woman back from last week?"

While one wrote: "It's that woman from last week wearing a mask She said she'd be back and it wasn't over.”A third said: "It will be the woman from last week."

Another addded: "This has GOT to be Elizabeth. Elizabeth said the night was not over. Tonight's act said something about making the impossible possible, the same thing Elizabeth said before her act."