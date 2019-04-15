Britain's Got Talent fans claim they know the masked magician's real identity

15 April 2019, 10:39

BGT masked magician
The identity of the masked magician known as X has been a mystery. Picture: ITV

Who is the masked musician on Britain's Got Talent? Fans think they know the real identity of X.

Britain's Got Talent fans believe they've worked out the identity of the mysterious masked magician that appeared on Saturday night's show.

The eerie figure dazzled judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams with his mind-bending trick on Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

During the show the phantom figure - who was only ever referred to as X - remained in complaint silence throughout, simply nodding his head when given praise from the judges.

Read more: When does Britian's Got Talent start? and will Ant McPartlin be appearing with Declan Donelly?

BGT Elizabeth
Elizabeth shocked viewers when she turned into a woman from 100 years ago. Picture: BGT

However, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their theories about who the man behind the mask could be.

Many believe it could be the creepy woman, Elizabeth from last week's episode, who had Amanda screaming after appearing to transform into a woman from over 100 years ago.

Viewers were left shaken when she stood stock-still and said ominously "the night's not over yet," but she never made a comeback as promised.

One wrote: “Is this masked person anything to do with the chilling and creepy Elizabeth from last week? #BritainsGotTalent.”

Another fan asked: "This the same woman back from last week?"

While one wrote: "It's that woman from last week wearing a mask She said she'd be back and it wasn't over.”A third said: "It will be the woman from last week."

Another addded: "This has GOT to be Elizabeth. Elizabeth said the night was not over. Tonight's act said something about making the impossible possible, the same thing Elizabeth said before her act."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jonathan Goodwin - Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil
Line of Duty

Line of Duty viewers spot huge blunder they believe proves Hastings is corrupt cop H
Stacey Dooley has spoken out after her new relationship was revealed

Stacey Dooley slams 'utter nonsense' reports as romance with Kevin Clifton goes public
The Chase star Mark Labbett

The Chase is on! Will Mark choose I'm A Celebrity or Strictly Come Dancing?
Scarlett Moffatt spoke out about Strictly rumours

Gogglebox needs some new telly stars and will pay £££! Do you fit the bill?

Trending on Heart

Stacey grabbed Kevin's BUM after they performed the Charleston

Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera
There's a variety of different beauty eggs on offer if you're not a far of chocolate

All the best beauty Easter eggs for 2019 – From Glossybox to Lush Cosmetics

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has spoken out about his feud with Ant and Dec

Peter Andre reveals shocking 'secret feud' with Ant and Dec

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby rarely shared photos of her three kids to social media

Holly Willoughby posts rare picture of daughter Belle on her eighth birthday

Celebrities

Stacey Dooley is a journalist and filmmaker who wont the last series of Strictly

Who is Stacey Dooley? Career, ex-boyfriend and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Kelly Brook looked gorgeous in this blue print wrap dress

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Where to buy her £69 Preen dress

Fashion