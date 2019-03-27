When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start and will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?

Britain's Got Talent is back for series 13. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When is Britain’s Got Talent returning to TV? And will Ant McPartlin return to the ITV talent show?

Britain’s Got Talent will return to TV later this year.

This will be the talent show’s 13th series, starring judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

But when does the show return? And will Ant McParlin be hosting alongside Declan Donnelly?

When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start?

The new series will start on Saturday April 6 on ITV.

Ant and Dec will host the show. Picture: PA

Will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?

Following some time away from work after he was convicted of drink-driving, Ant will return for the 13th series of BGT with Dec.

Ant was there for the auditions filming in January 2019, which will be the first part of the show to air.

The TV host will also host alongside his partner during the live shows.

During the last series of BGT, Ant appeared in the pre-recorded auditions but not the live shows.

