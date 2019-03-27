When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start and will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?

27 March 2019, 14:42

Britain's Got Talent is back for series 13
Britain's Got Talent is back for series 13. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is Britain’s Got Talent returning to TV? And will Ant McPartlin return to the ITV talent show?

Britain’s Got Talent will return to TV later this year.

This will be the talent show’s 13th series, starring judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

But when does the show return? And will Ant McParlin be hosting alongside Declan Donnelly?

When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start?

The new series will start on Saturday April 6 on ITV.

Ant and Dec will host the show
Ant and Dec will host the show. Picture: PA

Will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?

Following some time away from work after he was convicted of drink-driving, Ant will return for the 13th series of BGT with Dec.

Ant was there for the auditions filming in January 2019, which will be the first part of the show to air.

The TV host will also host alongside his partner during the live shows.

During the last series of BGT, Ant appeared in the pre-recorded auditions but not the live shows.

READ MORE: Ant McPartlin's 'year from hell' to be explored in new documentary

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professionals want to ban YouTube stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage'
Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries are both on ITVBe

Sam and Billie Faiers respond to claims of ‘rivalry’ between theirs and Ferne McCann’s show
Sam Faiers shared her plans for her own dream wedding

Mummy Diaries' Sam Faiers wants intimate Italian wedding to Paul Knightley
Charley Webb debuted her growing baby bump

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy with husband Matthew Wolfenden

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt spoke out about Strictly rumours

Scarlett Moffatt says she is too good at dancing to do Strictly

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Coleen Nolan has discussed life after her divorce

Coleen Nolan confirms she's dating again after marriage split

Celebrities

Billie Faiers opened up about the criticism in the Heart studio today

Billie Faiers responds to reports of 'yobbish' behaviour at Maldives wedding: 'we were just having fun'

Celebrities

Oxford Street Retail Outlets

Zara REMOVES kidswear advert blasted by mums for being 'inappropriate' and 'suggestive'

News

The male contraceptive pill has passed initial tests

Male contraceptive pill: Will the new birth control be available in the UK and how does it work?

Lifestyle

Ant McPartlin Appears In Court Charged With Drink Driving

Ant McPartlin's 'year from hell' to be explored in new tell-all TV documentary
Emily Atack came second on last year's I'm A Celeb

How old is Emily Atack, what's the I'm A Celeb star's clothing range and when was she in The Inbetweeners?

Celebrities