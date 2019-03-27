Ant McPartlin's 'year from hell' to be explored in new tell-all TV documentary

27 March 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 12:31

Ant McPartlin Appears In Court Charged With Drink Driving
Ant McPartlin Appears In Court Charged With Drink Driving. Picture: Getty

Ant's break from the spotlight after being charged with drink driving is the subject of a new Channel 5 documentary.

A new documentary is set to lift the lid on Ant McPartlin's drugs and alcohol battle.

Celebrities including Peter Andre will discuss the presenter's 'year from hell' which saw him take 10 months off screens last year to focus on his health after being re-admitted to rehab following his drink-drive conviction.

Ant's departure from screens saw co-host Declan Donnelly present Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain's Got Talent on his own for the first time in their career history, while Holly Willoughby was drafted in to replace him on I'm a Celebrity...

A spokeswoman for the documentary told the Daily Star: "This film offers insight on how Ant’s world collapsed around him and how it feels to have your personal problems played out in front of the nation."

Meanwhile, Peter Andre alluded to his appearance in the upcoming documentary, claiming he spoke on the "pressures of the industry".

He told readers of his New! magazine column: "I can’t give too much away because I don’t know what will make the final cut, but it’s basically about the pressures of the industry and the trials and tribulations facing Ant following his drink-driving arrest and rehab stint."

Ant is said to be recovering well following his break form the spotlight, and ITV announced he will be making a much-anticipated return to Britain's Got Talent next month, and I'm A Celebrity... later this year.

The C5 spokeswoman added: "With Ant’s comeback due to officially go public with the next series of Britain’s Got Talent, the documentary hears from celebrities with similar experiences in the media spotlight and asks if Ant can successfully complete his recovery, reclaim and keep his place in one of the most successful TV partnerships of all time."

