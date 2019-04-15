Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

Jonathan Goodwin Britiain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

We answer all our questions about Britain's Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin's wife, daughter and his career so far...

Britain's Got Talent fans were left mesmerised by Jonathan Goodwin, who shocked with his Houdini style daredevil stunt that saw him set on fire.

The professional escapologist impressed judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams and went on to receive four nods to head through to the next round.

Single dad Jonathan pulled on heartstrings when he revealed he has been raising his daughter on his own, leaving many wondering what happened to his ex-wife.

We answer all our questions about his wife, daughter and his career so far...

Who is Jonathan Goodwin? What are his career highlights?

Jonathan is an escapologist and daredevil who appeared on Britain's Got Talent 2019.

This isn't the first time he has had a brush with TV fame, as he first appeared on Channel 4 TV show Dirty Tricks, and has later appeared in TV specials The Seven Stupidest Things to Escape From, and Deathwish Live.

Fans might also recognise him from the Discovery Channel's One Way Out and How Not to Become Shark Bait, in which he allowed himself to be attacked by a Caribbean reef shark.

Jonathan even had his own series, on UKTV's Watch channel The Incredible Mr. Goodwin.

An interview from when he appeared on the Jonathan Ross show has also resurfaced, where he left audience members shocked as he layon a nail, while having a breezeblock broken on his chest with a sledgehammer.

Jonathan Goodwin is a single father to his daughter Millie . Picture: Instagram

Jonathan Goodwin wife and daughter: Is he married?

Jonathan revealed he has been raising his daughter Milli on his own, ever since he split from his former partner Katy. Now it's believed he splits his time between the UK and the US.

Jonathan Goodwin instagram

Jonathan has an Instagram account @jonathangoodwinofficial with over 33,000 followers whom he updates with all his daredevil tricks and fitness photos.

Jonathan Goodwin age: How old is he?

Jonathan was born on February 20, 1980 in Pembrokeshire, South Wales. He celebrated his 39th birthday in 2019.