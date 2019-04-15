Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

15 April 2019, 12:11

Jonathan Goodwin Britiain's Got Talent
Jonathan Goodwin Britiain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

We answer all our questions about Britain's Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin's wife, daughter and his career so far...

Britain's Got Talent fans were left mesmerised by Jonathan Goodwin, who shocked with his Houdini style daredevil stunt that saw him set on fire.

The professional escapologist impressed judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams and went on to receive four nods to head through to the next round.

Single dad Jonathan pulled on heartstrings when he revealed he has been raising his daughter on his own, leaving many wondering what happened to his ex-wife.

We answer all our questions about his wife, daughter and his career so far...

Who is Jonathan Goodwin? What are his career highlights?

Jonathan is an escapologist and daredevil who appeared on Britain's Got Talent 2019.

This isn't the first time he has had a brush with TV fame, as he first appeared on Channel 4 TV show Dirty Tricks, and has later appeared in TV specials The Seven Stupidest Things to Escape From, and Deathwish Live.

Fans might also recognise him from the Discovery Channel's One Way Out and How Not to Become Shark Bait, in which he allowed himself to be attacked by a Caribbean reef shark.

Jonathan even had his own series, on UKTV's Watch channel The Incredible Mr. Goodwin.

An interview from when he appeared on the Jonathan Ross show has also resurfaced, where he left audience members shocked as he layon a nail, while having a breezeblock broken on his chest with a sledgehammer.

Jonathan Goodwin - Britain's Got Talent
Jonathan Goodwin is a single father to his daughter Millie . Picture: Instagram

Jonathan Goodwin wife and daughter: Is he married?

Jonathan revealed he has been raising his daughter Milli on his own, ever since he split from his former partner Katy. Now it's believed he splits his time between the UK and the US.

Jonathan Goodwin instagram

Jonathan has an Instagram account @jonathangoodwinofficial with over 33,000 followers whom he updates with all his daredevil tricks and fitness photos.

Jonathan Goodwin age: How old is he?

Jonathan was born on February 20, 1980 in Pembrokeshire, South Wales. He celebrated his 39th birthday in 2019.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Line of Duty

Line of Duty viewers spot huge blunder they believe proves Hastings is corrupt cop H
BGT masked magician

Britain's Got Talent fans claim they know the masked magician's real identity
Stacey Dooley has spoken out after her new relationship was revealed

Stacey Dooley slams 'utter nonsense' reports as romance with Kevin Clifton goes public
The Chase star Mark Labbett

The Chase is on! Will Mark choose I'm A Celebrity or Strictly Come Dancing?
Scarlett Moffatt spoke out about Strictly rumours

Gogglebox needs some new telly stars and will pay £££! Do you fit the bill?

Trending on Heart

Stacey grabbed Kevin's BUM after they performed the Charleston

Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera
There's a variety of different beauty eggs on offer if you're not a far of chocolate

All the best beauty Easter eggs for 2019 – From Glossybox to Lush Cosmetics

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has spoken out about his feud with Ant and Dec

Peter Andre reveals shocking 'secret feud' with Ant and Dec

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby rarely shared photos of her three kids to social media

Holly Willoughby posts rare picture of daughter Belle on her eighth birthday

Celebrities

Stacey Dooley is a journalist and filmmaker who wont the last series of Strictly

Who is Stacey Dooley? Career, ex-boyfriend and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Kelly Brook looked gorgeous in this blue print wrap dress

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Where to buy her £69 Preen dress

Fashion