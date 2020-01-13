Watch Love Island star Paige Turley's Britain's Got Talent audition video

The singer is no stranger to being in font of the camera. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The stunning Scottish islander was on the show back in 2012

Paige Turley is one of the original Love Islanders for 2020 and the blonde is having a great time in the South African villa.

However, she's been on our screens before and you may recognise her...

Back in 2012, the fresh-faced 14-year-old took to the audition stage in Glasgow to try and impress the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, and that she did.

Singing Birdy's Skinny Love, the teenager wowed the audience and the judges, and made it through to the semi-finals of the popular talent show.

During the semi-finals she opted to sing Bruno Mars' It Will Rain, and although she was amazing yet again, it wasn't enough for her to get through to the finals.

The teen sang Bruno Mars' It Will Rain for the second performance on BGT. Picture: ITV

Still now at 22, Paige is still working as a singer, and is reported to have been singing at different venues around her hometown, West Lothian, Scotland.

It's a slightly different story for her ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi, who she met at college and they both bonded over their love of music.

Capaldi has gone on to achieve global number ones, but has admitted everything is well with Paige, and that he'll be supporting her on the ITV dating show.