The Harry Potter studio tour is reopening with a Slytherin makeover

7 August 2020, 15:43 | Updated: 7 August 2020, 15:47

Warner Bros Studio Tour London will reopen later this month
Warner Bros Studio Tour London will reopen later this month. Picture: Warner Bros.
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Warner Bros Studio Tour was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic - but they've announced plans to repen later this month.

If you've gone yet another year without receiving your Hogwarts acceptance letter, we have good news - the Warner Bros Studio Tour is reopening its doors.

The London-based attraction was forced to close back in March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it will start welcoming back customers from 20 August.

And if you fancy yourself as more of a Voldemort than a Harry Potter, you'll be delighted to know it has a number of new Slytherin-themed attractions - including the dungeon common room and 'A Celebration of Slytherin' attraction.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London has been given a Slytherin makeover
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London has been given a Slytherin makeover. Picture: Warner Bros.

The latter will see the Great Hall decked out in feature Slytherin decor, and a separate room will feature costumes that the Malfoys wore over the years.

Fans will be able to visit the Slytherin common room
Fans will be able to visit the Slytherin common room. Picture: Warner Bros.

The room will also include all of Voldemort's costumes, which will see his journey from young orphan Tom Riddle to the most evil wizard of all time.

The Slytherin makeover was originally supposed to be unveiled to the public in April, but it has been pushed back to November 12 2020.

Visitors will be able to see Draco Malfoy's costumes through the ages
Visitors will be able to see Draco Malfoy's costumes through the ages. Picture: Warner Bros. Ent

Warner Bros Studio Tour London has introduced a number of measures to ensure the safety of their guests and staff - including enhanced cleaning and social distancing.

Geoff Spooner, SVP & General Manager, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London says: "We’re thrilled to be able to open the doors to the Hogwarts Great Hall to visitors once again. While the Studio Tour experience may differ from previous visits as we introduce additional safety measures , we’re looking forward to welcoming fans back into the world of Harry Potter for a truly magical day out."

Visit their website to book tickets.

