Daniel Radcliffe joins host of celebrities narrating first Harry Potter book for fans

6 May 2020, 15:54

Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Harry Potter fans were delighted as the Wizarding World announced a new video series, starring a lot of famous faces.

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, returned to Hogwarts as he read the first chapter from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone this week.

The actor – famous for playing the role of Harry in the film series – is taking part in a new video series from the Wizarding World that sees a host of celebrities narrating the first book.

The video series was announced on May 5 on Twitter, with Wizarding World posting: "Surprise! We’ve got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.”

“And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator."

Daniel Radcliffe read the first chapter of the first book, titled The Boy Who Lived
Daniel Radcliffe read the first chapter of the first book, titled The Boy Who Lived

Daniel has taken on the first chapter – The Boy Who Lived – and will be followed by a mix of stars including David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne.

Fans will be treated to a new video every week for the next 17 weeks, with a new star taking on a different chapter of the famous first book by J.K. Rowling.

Instead of watching the video, you can also simply listen to the recording on Spotify.

The video series will go for 17 weeks, with a host of different stars narrating the chapters
The video series will go for 17 weeks, with a host of different stars narrating the chapters

This new series is part of the Harry Potter at Home scheme the Wizarding World set up as people across the UK continue to stay in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They wrote on their website: "Some of the best-loved faces from global entertainment, music and sport have lent their voices to the story they love by recording videos of themselves reading the timeless first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Sorcerer’s Stone.

"We, alongside J.K. Rowling, have announced seven of those readers from the stellar line-up today.

"Excitingly, Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne are amongst the cast of narrators, with more surprises and special appearances from across the Wizarding World and beyond to come. Each will be reading different sections of this iconic book – with its themes of family, friendship, courage and overcoming adversity – to families around the world."

Watch the first chapter here.

