Harry Potter studios announce new Slytherin Common Room attraction, and it looks amazing

Warner Bros. Studio Tour, London, have announced a new Slytherin attraction will be coming to The Making Of Harry Potter this year. Picture: Warner Bros/Warner Bros. Studios

Warner Bros. Studio Tour's The Making Of Harry Potter is "shining a spotlight" on all things Slytherin this year.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour, London, have announced a new Slytherin attraction will be coming to The Making Of Harry Potter this year, allowing visitors to step into the mysterious common room.

From Friday 3rd April 2020 until Sunday 6th September 2020, The Making Of Harry Potter will be "shining a spotlight" on all things Slytherin, with a new space to explore, new costumes to marvel at as well as authentic props.

On their website, they write: "This April, we’re inviting you to join us to discover the secrets behind some of the iconic costumes and props belonging to your favourite cunning Slytherin characters."

From Friday Friday 3rd April 2020 until Sunday 6th September 2020, The Making Of Harry Potter will be "shining a spotlight" on all things Slytherin. Picture: Warner Bros.

The Making Of Harry Potter's Slytherin makeover won't just see the common room opened up, but also the Great Hall re-decorated with their bunting. Picture: Warner Bros. Studios

In the new sections, there will be a 25-foot high section from the set of the Slytherin Common Room, taken from the second Harry Potter film – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

In the one scene from the films we see the common room, Ron and Harry have used polyjuice potion to transform into Crabbe and Goyle to find out more about the Chamber of Secrets from their rival, Draco Malfoy.

In these scenes the common room is very dark, decorated with the house's colours – green and silver – as well as the classic serpent.

The new attraction with display the iconic Slytherin outfits. Picture: Warner Bros. Studios

On their site, they explain: "During filming, Production Designer Stuart Craig wanted a very different atmosphere to the warm colours of Gryffindor so designed the Slytherin common room set to look like a dungeon carved out of solid rock.

"You’ll be able to see the hand-crafted wall tapestries, which had the red tones completely taken out of the colour palette to add to the austere atmosphere and further highlight the iconic Slytherin colours, green and silver."

In the new section, there will be a 25-foot high section from the set of the Slytherin Common Room. Picture: Warner Bros.

The Making Of Harry Potter's Slytherin makeover won't just see the common room opened up, but also the Great Hall re-decorated with their bunting, as well as displays of the iconic Slytherin outfits.

Some of Voldemort's costumes will even be available to look at, showing his growth from orphan, to Hogwarts student, to the dark lord.

