Disney Plus is now available for pre-order in the UK, and there's even a pre-sale

Disney+ is almost in the UK, but you can pre-order already. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Disney+ will arrive in the UK very soon, but pre-order is already open.

Ever since Disney Plus was announced, the UK have been waiting patiently for the streaming service to drop.

While we may have another month to wait until we can use Disney Plus, UK residents can now pre-order the service to make sure they don't miss out.

The official launch date of Disney Plus in Europe is 24th March, but up until 23rd March, Disney fans can get their hands on the pre-sale deals.

Disney+ are offering a pre-sale for those who pre-order the streaming service. Picture: Disney

From now until Monday 23, you can save yourself a massive £10 on the subscription fees just by pre-ordering.

While Disney Plus would usually cost you £59.99 a year, you can grab the service for only £49.99 if you pre-order.

The brand new streaming service was first available in the Netherlands, followed by US and Canada and then New Zealand and Australia.

Disney+ will work in a similar way to Netflix, allowing users to stream classic film from the studio, as well as TV shows.

There will be five different hubs for subscribers to delve into including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Speaking about the arrival of Disney+ pack in April 2019, Disney’s chairman and CEO Robert Inger said: “We are confident that the combination of our unrivalled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike."

