Jennifer Aniston finally confirms Friends is returning

A Friends reunion is finally happening. Picture: Getty/Instagram

It's finally official - the full cast of Friends are getting back together for a reunion special.

In probably the biggest news of the millennium, Friends is officially coming back for a reunion special.

Rumours have been floating around that the much-loved sitcom - which finished in 2004 after 10 series' - would be returning, but it has now been officially confirmed by the cast.

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of her Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in a car together, writing alongside it: "It’s happening..."

The news comes just weeks after a report by deadline claimed that each of the cast had been offered a cool $3.4million to reunite for an hour-long episode.

David Schwimmer recently spoke to Heart about the possibility of a reunion, but remained tight-lipped about any existing plans to do so.

He said: "I wish there was something I could share with you that was official, but I can't.

And when pressed about whether he would be up for a reunion, he cryptically replied: "I don't know. It depends what exactly you're talking about."

The gang first hinted at a reunion a few weeks ago, when they posed for a selfie together that was then posted on Instagram.