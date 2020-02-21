Jennifer Aniston finally confirms Friends is returning

21 February 2020, 22:28 | Updated: 21 February 2020, 22:41

A Friends reunion is finally happening
A Friends reunion is finally happening. Picture: Getty/Instagram

It's finally official - the full cast of Friends are getting back together for a reunion special.

In probably the biggest news of the millennium, Friends is officially coming back for a reunion special.

Rumours have been floating around that the much-loved sitcom - which finished in 2004 after 10 series' - would be returning, but it has now been officially confirmed by the cast.

Read more: Primark's Friends-themed Central Perks coffee shop looks AMAZING

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of her Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in a car together, writing alongside it: "It’s happening..."

The news comes just weeks after a report by deadline claimed that each of the cast had been offered a cool $3.4million to reunite for an hour-long episode.

Read more: Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox send fans wild as they reunite

David Schwimmer recently spoke to Heart about the possibility of a reunion, but remained tight-lipped about any existing plans to do so.

He said: "I wish there was something I could share with you that was official, but I can't.

And when pressed about whether he would be up for a reunion, he cryptically replied: "I don't know. It depends what exactly you're talking about."

The gang first hinted at a reunion a few weeks ago, when they posed for a selfie together that was then posted on Instagram.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?
How much do Gogglebox stars earn?

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid and how can you apply to be on the show?
Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?
Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?
How to apply for the summer series of Love Island

When does summer Love Island start and how to apply to be a contestant

Trending on Heart

Can you make the sound? (Stock images)

Only certain people can make this 'rumbling' noise in their ear

Lifestyle

Disney World's Cinderella Castle is set to undergo a stunning makeover

Walt Disney World's iconic Cinderella Castle to undergo stunning makeover

Travel

Anyone who has to deal with snoring needs one of these swatters

Poundland is selling 'snoring swatters' that'll sort out the noisy sleepers in your life

Lifestyle

The cleaning duo have shared their hack to ridding carpets of foundation stains

Cleaning duo share genius £1 hack to get rid of foundation stains from carpet

Lifestyle

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Inside Stephen Mulhern’s life: Does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth?