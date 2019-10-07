Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox send fans wild as they reunite

Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox reunited for dinner this week. Picture: Instagram/Courtney Cox/Getty

By Alice Dear

Twenty-five years after Friends first aired and Joey, Rachel and Monica are still there for you.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, Matt LeBlanc, 52 and Courtney Cox, 55, posed together this weekend in a post that delighted Friends fans everywhere.

In the picture shared on Courtney’s Instagram page, the three former co-stars smiled together, fifteen years after filming their last scenes as a team.

Courtney posted the picture with the caption: “A rare night and I love it”, and needless to say, fans could to cope.

While some fans begged for a Friends film, others were simply delighted to see the three actors back together.

The stars who played Joey, Monica and Rachel shared a sweet picture. Picture: Instagram/Courtney Cox

While Courtney is often out and about with best friends Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, it’s not as common to see the male Friends actors back with the gang.

However, perhaps the sweet reunion was down to the gang celebrating 25 years of Friends last month.

On 22nd September, the six main stars of the show marked a quarter of a century since the show first aired on screens, releasing their own special comments on social media.

The stars celebrated 25 years since Friends first aired this year. Picture: Getty

Courtney Cox wrote on her own page: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys!”

Lisa, who played Phoebe, wrote: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. We might be in different places but we are connected”, while Matt LeBlanc posted: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching.”

Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have remained close since the show ended in 2004. Picture: Instagram/Courtney Cox

David Schwimmer added to the sentiments with: "Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago... THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn't have done it without you.”

