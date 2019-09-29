Friends star who played baby Emma shares unseen snaps of cast to mark show's 25th anniversary

29 September 2019, 12:52

Friends actress who played little baby Emma shares never-seen-before photos to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.
Friends actress who played little baby Emma shares never-seen-before photos to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. Picture: Instagram

Cali Sheldon and her twin sister Noelle played Ross and Rachel's daughter in the hit sitcom.

Friends child star who played baby Emma has shared a string of unseen photos of Rachel, Monica and Phoebe to mark show's 25th anniversary.

Cali Sheldon, who shared the role with her twin sister Noelle between 2003 and 2004, posted the never-seen-before snaps on Instagram giving superfans a glimpse of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on set.

Captioning one adorable picture, which saw 17-year-old Cali being held up by Courteney, she wrote: "The one where it all began.... #friends25," next to a red love heart.

View this post on Instagram

The one where it all began.... #friends25 ❤️

A post shared by cali (@cali.sheldon) on

The photo was taken during filming for the episode revolving around Emma's first birthday party. It features Monica Geller, who plays her aunt, Rachel Green, Emma's mum, and best friend of the family, Phoebe.

Cali had a cute hairband in her mousy locks and was dressed in a super-sweet pink dress, white tights and bright red shoes for the celebratory scenes.

The second backstage photo showed Jennifer cradling baby Emma on a cosy grey chair in between takes, next to which she wrote: "Mom (pt 2) #friends25," along with a smiling heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Mom 🥰 (pt 2) #friends25

A post shared by cali (@cali.sheldon) on

The vintage snaps come just days after it was revealed the stars of Friends are still raking in tens of millions from the sitcom's repeats.

According to reports, some of the cast are earning up to $20 million a year from show reruns alone.

UCLA lecturer Tom Nunan, former head of comedy at Fox's TV division when Marta Kauffman, Kevin S Bright and David Crane originally pitched Friends, told The Scotsman: "You just don't know how is it when a group of people come together and, if you forgive the expression, make beautiful music together, is that going to be for a generation or is it going to be for the ages?"

Friends first hit screens on September 22nd, 1994 and ran for 10 years and 10 seasons.

