Primark is selling Friends-themed Rachel and Monica pyjamas for you and your best friend

23 September 2019, 15:27

We need a pair of these NOW!
We need a pair of these NOW! Picture: Instagram

The bargain pyjamas are available from the high street favourite and are an absolute bargain.

Friends fans will be over the moon with Primark's newest pyjama sets, which are absolutely perfect for any BFFs!

The classic 90s sitcom is celebrating its 25th birthday this month and the high street store has released an adorable pair of PJs to celebrate.

READ MORE: Celebrate 25 years of Friends with this ultimate quiz for top fans

The adorable set is an absolute bargain
The adorable set is an absolute bargain. Picture: Primark

There's no better way to celebrate the occasion than by binging old episodes back to back and instead of doing it in your grubby old joggers and hoody, you can now chill and look completely on-brand.

For only £10 each you and your bestie can be twinning in the red and green sets, which come in sizes small to extra large.

Primark posted a picture of the new comfies on their Instagram account and its attracted 147,000 likes and thousands of comments from excited Friends fans.

Be everyone's BFF envy as you channel your inner Rachel and Monica
Be everyone's BFF envy as you channel your inner Rachel and Monica. Picture: Friends

They captioned the post: "Happy 25th Birthday to one of our all-time favourite shows! 🎉 We’ll be celebrating by watching back-to-back episodes and shouting ‘we were on a break!’ at every opportunity."

One said: "WE NEED THESE!!" after tagging their friend, while another added: "I'm gonna get these for us!"

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The UK's most hated baby names have been revealed.

Britain’s most unpopular baby names revealed, from Niles to Norma
66 people voted the mother was “insane” to draw up the document.

Strict mum slammed for forcing son's friends to sign 'insane' contract before sleepover
Meghan wore her much loved wedges which are currently available

Meghan Markle wears chic tribal printed midi dress and bargain £80 wedges for first Royal Tour appearance

Royals

Vote for your favourite red carpet look from the Emmys 2019

Emmy Awards 2019: Vote for your favourite red carpet look

The bride-to-be is raging at her pal for this act of betrayal

Bride-to-be FURIOUS after best friend copies her dream wedding dress, buying it for herself

Weddings

Trending on Heart

The Circle's full lineup includes an 18 year old with VERY famous parents

The Circle 2019: Full lineup revealed including Fatboy Slim's son, a hunky farmer and a travel blogger

TV & Movies

The reality TV experiment will return this autumn with a brand new batch of contestants.

Who won The Circle 2018 and what is the prize for the show?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield's salary has doubled from last year, but Holly Willoughby isn't far behind

This Morning host Phillip Schofield lands huge £1million pay rise, but Holly Willoughby will soon overtake him

Celebrities

The new series is HERE and we can't wait to see it back on our screens

The Circle 2019: Channel 4 show's start date and what is the new premise of season two?

TV & Movies

GBBO 2019 contestants Alice Fevronia, 28, and Henry Bird, 20, are reportedly dating.

Great British Bake Off’s Alice and Henry ’secretly dating’ as show sparks first ever romance

TV & Movies

Googlebox viewers want sister Ellie and Izzie Warner removed from the hit Channel 4 show

Gogglebox viewers call for Ellie and Izzie Warner to be kicked off show following 'disgusting' #MeToo comments

TV & Movies