Primark is selling Friends-themed Rachel and Monica pyjamas for you and your best friend

We need a pair of these NOW! Picture: Instagram

The bargain pyjamas are available from the high street favourite and are an absolute bargain.

Friends fans will be over the moon with Primark's newest pyjama sets, which are absolutely perfect for any BFFs!

The classic 90s sitcom is celebrating its 25th birthday this month and the high street store has released an adorable pair of PJs to celebrate.

The adorable set is an absolute bargain. Picture: Primark

There's no better way to celebrate the occasion than by binging old episodes back to back and instead of doing it in your grubby old joggers and hoody, you can now chill and look completely on-brand.

For only £10 each you and your bestie can be twinning in the red and green sets, which come in sizes small to extra large.

Primark posted a picture of the new comfies on their Instagram account and its attracted 147,000 likes and thousands of comments from excited Friends fans.

Be everyone's BFF envy as you channel your inner Rachel and Monica. Picture: Friends

They captioned the post: "Happy 25th Birthday to one of our all-time favourite shows! 🎉 We’ll be celebrating by watching back-to-back episodes and shouting ‘we were on a break!’ at every opportunity."

One said: "WE NEED THESE!!" after tagging their friend, while another added: "I'm gonna get these for us!"