Primark's Friends-themed Central Perks coffee shop looks AMAZING

Primark is opening a Friends-themed café in their Manchester store. Picture: Primark

By Emma Clarke

A Primark store in the UK has recreated Central Perks coffee shop from Friends - and it looks amazing!

It's been over ten years since the final episode of Friends aired and we said goodbye to our favourites - Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiana, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller - and to be honest, we're still not over it.

Luckily for Friends fans in the UK, you can reenact your favourite scenes from the hit US sitcom in Central Perk, as in less than 24 hours, Primark's new themed café will be open to the public.

Here's everything you need to know...

Which Primark store will have the Friends-themed café?

Unfortunately, just one UK Primark store will be getting a Friends coffee shop - and that's the Manchester branch on Market Street.

Having said that, perhaps the clothing store will be persuaded to open another if it's a roaring success.

Less than 24 hours to go until the Central Perk Cafe in our Manchester store opens! Who's excited? 🙌 Posted by Primark on Tuesday, 11 June 2019

When will Primark's very own Central Perk be open?

The new Friends-themed coffee shop will be open to the public from Wednesday 12 June, 2019.

What's on the menu?

The new café inside the Manchester Primark will be selling coffee, naturally, in compostable cups - so even Rachel can't shatter and mugs!

Shoppers will also be able to grab some food from the coffee shop - including doughnuts, pretzels and cake.

Primark's director of new business development, Tim Kelly, said: "We are hugely excited to be bringing the first branded Central Perk café in fashion retail in the UK to the British high street.

"Customers can relax and have fun there whilst also enjoying our amazing fashion at amazing prices in our Manchester store."