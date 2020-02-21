Walt Disney World's iconic Cinderella Castle to undergo stunning makeover

Disney World's Cinderella Castle is set to undergo a stunning makeover. Picture: PA/Disney

By Alice Dear

To mark 70 years since the release of Cinderella, Walt Disney World Resort are giving the iconic castle a makeover.

Walt Disney World Resort's famous Cinderella Castle is about to have a magical transformation.

The castle, which millions of people flock to every year to get the perfect Disney World picture, will soon have "bold, shimmering and regal" enhancements made to it.

READ MORE: First look inside new Legoland Water Park opening this year with Pirate Bay and Lego rafts

The new concept image, released by Disney, shows a brand-new colour scheme for the castle, which has been created by Walt Disney Imagineering.

The new concept image shows what the new castle will look like. Picture: Disney

The main structure of Cinderella's Castle will be a light pink shade, while the roofs of the many turrets will be a dark shade of cobalt blue.

The castle will be finished off with stunning gold details, fit for a fairytale.

Work has already started on the castle, and will continue into the summer.

Cinderella's Castle will get a new lick of paint and some special details added. Picture: PA

Disney have reassured visitors that while renovations are being made, people will still get to catch all of our castle favourites like Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire and Happily Ever After.

In a statement about the changes, Disney said: "We are excited to share that her story has inspired a bold, shimmering and royal makeover of her namesake castle at the heart of Walt Disney World Resort."

Disney World fans are already buzzing about the makeover, and are excited to visit the park following summer to see the results.

One person commented: "It looks like it will be amazing! I can’t wait to get back!"

Another added: "Gorgeous! Thanks for bringing some extra magic to Cinderella Castle! I’m sure the princess would approve! I’ll look forward to a new family photo in front of the shimmering new backdrop!"

READ MORE: Pontins leaves families furious for banning children at resort as it becomes adult-only