First look inside new Legoland Water Park opening this year with Pirate Bay and Lego rafts

By Naomi Bartram

The first ever Legoland water park will open in Europe later this year.

Legoland fans rejoice, because an incredible new water park is launching complete with rides and attractions.

Opening its doors on May 28, Legoland has given a sneak peek as to what families can expect from the adventure island which is located in theme park Gardaland, near Lake Garda in Italy.

Lucky holidaymakers can relax on the Lego River Adventure, which is a river flowing through the park, in rafts they have built from Lego bricks.

There’s also a ‘Beach Party’ area complete with colourful slides, water cannons and a drench bucket.

A look inside Europe's first Legoland water park. Picture: Legoland

Guests will enjoy a ‘Jungle Adventure’ area which includes both indoor and outdoor slides as well as a ‘Pirate Bay’ swimming pool surrounded by poolside cabanas and sun loungers.

For Lego collectors, there will also be a Miniland, which features miniature constructions of well-known Italian landmarks such as the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Colosseum.

The water park is suitable for kids between two and 12. Picture: Legoland

Kids can get creative themselves at ‘Lego Creation Island’, while the Duplo splash park caters for younger children with it’s smaller water rides and attractions.

Kids between two and 12 are welcome at the attraction, but there will also be souvenir shops and a Harbour restaurant for parents to enjoy as their little ones splash around.

There are plenty of rides to keep little ones busy. Picture: Legoland

Gardaland Sales and Marketing Director, Luca Marigo, said: "LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland will have so many attractions that visitors will be thrilled, whether young or old.

"There will also be special themed areas, with lots of colourful water slides for youngsters and kids of all ages, as well as a creative area where children can discover the fun of building with DUPLO and LEGO bricks, swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, deck chairs and large gazeboes where families can relax."

It's set to be the first Legoland water park in Europe, following in the footsteps of similar designs including in Legoland Florida and Legoland Dubai.