MAFS Australia 2025 cast revealed: Meet the brides and grooms of season 12
22 January 2025, 09:38
Here is everything you need to know about the cast of MAFS Australia 2025 including their names, ages, jobs and Instagram!
Married At First Sight Australia is returning in 2025 as we welcome some brand new brides and grooms to the experiment.
With the help of experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla this year's cast members will be hoping to emulate the successes of previous couples, whilst also dabbling in some fiery drama for us to enjoy!
This year viewers will get to meet 10 brides and 10 grooms who have been matched together based on their personalities.
But who are the cast of MAFS Australia 2025? It's time to meet the newlyweds!
MAFS Australia cast 2025
Awhina
Age: 30
From: Western Australia
Job: Aged Care Worker
Instagram: @_awhinarutene
Mother-of-one Awhina is hoping to find her perfect match after splitting from her childhood sweetheart and boyfriend of 15 years.
Ashleigh
Age: 34
From: Queensland
Job: Dance Studio Owner
Instagram: @ashii_lee
Ash is ready to settle down and start a family of her own, however she's hoping to steer clear of toxic relationships she's witnessed on MAFS Australia previously.
Carina
Age: 31
From: Western Australia
Job: Digital Marketing Manager
Instagram: @carinamirabile
Carina is the only one of her five siblings who is not married, however she's hoping MAFS will help her find her ideal husband.
Jacqui
Age: 29
From: New South Wales
Job: Consultant
Instagram: @jacquileeburfoot
Following her successful professional life, Jacqui is now taking time to focus on her romantic side.
Jamie
Age: 28
From: Victoria
Job: Account Manager
Instagram: @jamiemarinos_
Despite being only 5ft 1in, Jamie's large personality certianly takes over the room. Her ideal partner would be someone "covered in tattoos, who loves hard, but at the same time is also patient, kind and calming – someone she can call a best friend."
Katie
Age: 37
From: Queensland
Job: CEO
Instagram: @itswildbykatie
Katie is the CEO of a restaurant which donates half its profits to charity. After being unlucky in love, Katie is hoping to find a "decent man" to start a family with.
Lauren
Age: 37
From: Queensland
Job: Business Owner
Instagram: @laurenhall_01
Lauren has very high standards and is looking for a man who is "instinctively masculine, chivalrous, and takes the lead."
Morena
Age: 57
From: Victoria
Job: DJ/Fitness Instructor
Instagram: @morenafar1
Mother-of-two Morena found a new lease of life at the age of 53 after beginning her DJ career.
Rhi
Age: 34
From: Victoria
Job: Account Manager
Instagram: @rhidisljenkovic
After admitting she'd never been in love before, Rhi is hoping her MAFS husband will be her forever partner.
Sierah
Age: 31
From: Victoria
Job: Financial Associate Advisor
Instagram: @sweppo
With her longest relationship being four months, Sierah is looking for a long-term partnership going into the experiment.
Adrian
Age: 30
From: New South Wales
Job: E-Commerce Business Owner
Adrian is looking for a woman who is "open, honest, comfortable in her own skin" who can also bring out his "romantic side."
Billy
Age: 31
From: Western Australia
Job: Plasterer
Instagram: @billybelcher7
Self-proclaimed mummy's boy, Billy is hoping to find her ultimate match on MAFS Australia.
Dave
Age: 36
From: Victoria
Job: Builder
Instagram: @dth_9
Standing at 6ft 7in, Dave is described as a "loveable friendly giant" who is hoping to move on after his engagement ended a year ago.
Eliot
Age: 35
From: Queensland
Job: Business Owner
Instagram: @eliot.donovan
Describing himself as a "lone wold", Eliot is looking for a "classy woman who will soften his hard edges."
Jeff
Age: 39
From: Victoria
Job: Electrician
Instagram: @jeffgobbels
As he nears 40, Jeff believes this is the perfect time to settle down and start a life with his partner.
Paul
Age: 30
From: Western Australia
Job: Wellness Advisor
Instagram: @paul___antoine
Paul's parents have been married for 40 years and the groom is hoping he and his MAFS match will follow suite.
Ryan
Age: 36
From: New South Wales
Occupation: Project Manager
Instagram: @its_ryandonnelly
Describing himself as a "warrior", Ryan is looking for "someone on his level."
Tony
Age: 53
From: New South Wales
Job: Charter Captain
Instagram: @tonymojanovski
After being married twice before, Tony is hoping third time is a charm as he takes part in MAFS Australia.
Tim
Age: 38
From: Victoria
Job: Primary School Teacher
After his previously girlfriend abruptly ended their relationship, Tim has taken some time to find himself, with the hopes of eventually finding his perfect spouse.
Jake
Age: 30
From: Western Australia
Occupation: Teacher
Describing himself as "golden retriever", Jake has revealed communication isn't his greatest strength in a relationship.
