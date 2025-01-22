MAFS Australia 2025 cast revealed: Meet the brides and grooms of season 12

22 January 2025, 09:38

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed
The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about the cast of MAFS Australia 2025 including their names, ages, jobs and Instagram!

Married At First Sight Australia is returning in 2025 as we welcome some brand new brides and grooms to the experiment.

With the help of experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla this year's cast members will be hoping to emulate the successes of previous couples, whilst also dabbling in some fiery drama for us to enjoy!

This year viewers will get to meet 10 brides and 10 grooms who have been matched together based on their personalities.

But who are the cast of MAFS Australia 2025? It's time to meet the newlyweds!

The MAFS Australia experts will be advising the cast
The MAFS Australia experts will be advising the cast . Picture: Nine

MAFS Australia cast 2025

Awhina

Awhina is a cast member on MAFS Australia 2025
Awhina is a cast member on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Age: 30

From: Western Australia

Job: Aged Care Worker

Instagram: @_awhinarutene

Mother-of-one Awhina is hoping to find her perfect match after splitting from her childhood sweetheart and boyfriend of 15 years.

Ashleigh

Ash is looking for love on MAFS Australia
Ash is looking for love on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 34

From: Queensland

Job: Dance Studio Owner

Instagram: @ashii_lee

Ash is ready to settle down and start a family of her own, however she's hoping to steer clear of toxic relationships she's witnessed on MAFS Australia previously.

Carina

Carina is looking for a husband on MAFS Australia
Carina is looking for a husband on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 31

From: Western Australia

Job: Digital Marketing Manager

Instagram: @carinamirabile

Carina is the only one of her five siblings who is not married, however she's hoping MAFS will help her find her ideal husband.

Jacqui

Jacqui is one of the brides on MAFS Australia
Jacqui is one of the brides on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 29

From: New South Wales

Job: Consultant

Instagram: @jacquileeburfoot

Following her successful professional life, Jacqui is now taking time to focus on her romantic side.

Jamie

Jamie is looking for romance on MAFS Australia
Jamie is looking for romance on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 28

From: Victoria

Job: Account Manager

Instagram: @jamiemarinos_

Despite being only 5ft 1in, Jamie's large personality certianly takes over the room. Her ideal partner would be someone "covered in tattoos, who loves hard, but at the same time is also patient, kind and calming – someone she can call a best friend."

Katie

MAFS Australia will see Katie enter the experiment
MAFS Australia will see Katie enter the experiment. Picture: Nine

Age: 37

From: Queensland

Job: CEO

Instagram: @itswildbykatie

Katie is the CEO of a restaurant which donates half its profits to charity. After being unlucky in love, Katie is hoping to find a "decent man" to start a family with.

Lauren

Lauren is looking for her dream husband on MAFS Australia
Lauren is looking for her dream husband on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 37

From: Queensland

Job: Business Owner

Instagram: @laurenhall_01

Lauren has very high standards and is looking for a man who is "instinctively masculine, chivalrous, and takes the lead."

Morena

Morena is a bride on MAFS Australia
Morena is a bride on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 57

From: Victoria

Job: DJ/Fitness Instructor

Instagram: @morenafar1

Mother-of-two Morena found a new lease of life at the age of 53 after beginning her DJ career.

Rhi

Rhi is a bride on MAFS Australia
Rhi is a bride on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 34

From: Victoria

Job: Account Manager

Instagram: @rhidisljenkovic

After admitting she'd never been in love before, Rhi is hoping her MAFS husband will be her forever partner.

Sierah

Sierah is another participant on MAFS Australia
Sierah is another participant on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 31

From: Victoria

Job: Financial Associate Advisor

Instagram: @sweppo

With her longest relationship being four months, Sierah is looking for a long-term partnership going into the experiment.

Adrian

Adrian is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia
Adrian is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 30

From: New South Wales

Job: E-Commerce Business Owner

Adrian is looking for a woman who is "open, honest, comfortable in her own skin" who can also bring out his "romantic side."

Billy

Billy is hoping to find a match on MAFS Australia
Billy is hoping to find a match on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 31

From: Western Australia

Job: Plasterer

Instagram: @billybelcher7

Self-proclaimed mummy's boy, Billy is hoping to find her ultimate match on MAFS Australia.

Dave

Dave is taking part in MAFS Australia 2025
Dave is taking part in MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Age: 36

From: Victoria

Job: Builder

Instagram: @dth_9

Standing at 6ft 7in, Dave is described as a "loveable friendly giant" who is hoping to move on after his engagement ended a year ago.

Eliot

MAFS Australia 2025 will star Eliot
MAFS Australia 2025 will star Eliot. Picture: Nine

Age: 35

From: Queensland

Job: Business Owner

Instagram: @eliot.donovan

Describing himself as a "lone wold", Eliot is looking for a "classy woman who will soften his hard edges."

Jeff

Jeff is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia 2025
Jeff is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Age: 39

From: Victoria

Job: Electrician

Instagram: @jeffgobbels

As he nears 40, Jeff believes this is the perfect time to settle down and start a life with his partner.

Paul

Paul is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia
Paul is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 30

From: Western Australia

Job: Wellness Advisor

Instagram: @paul___antoine

Paul's parents have been married for 40 years and the groom is hoping he and his MAFS match will follow suite.

Ryan

Ryan is hoping to find his match
Ryan is hoping to find his match. Picture: Nine

Age: 36

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Project Manager

Instagram: @its_ryandonnelly

Describing himself as a "warrior", Ryan is looking for "someone on his level."

Tony

Tony is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia
Tony is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 53

From: New South Wales

Job: Charter Captain

Instagram: @tonymojanovski

After being married twice before, Tony is hoping third time is a charm as he takes part in MAFS Australia.

Tim

MAFS Australia 2025 will feature Tim
MAFS Australia 2025 will feature Tim. Picture: Nine

Age: 38

From: Victoria

Job: Primary School Teacher

After his previously girlfriend abruptly ended their relationship, Tim has taken some time to find himself, with the hopes of eventually finding his perfect spouse.

Jake

Jake will star on MAFS Australia
Jake will star on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Age: 30

From: Western Australia

Occupation: Teacher

Describing himself as "golden retriever", Jake has revealed communication isn't his greatest strength in a relationship.

