Pontins leaves families furious for banning children at resort as it becomes adult-only

By Alice Dear

Families have been left disappointed pointed by Pontins' latest decision, and have even created a petition to stop the changes.

One Pontins resort in Lowestoft, Suffolk, is being renovated to become an adult-only seaside getaway.

The resort located in the seaside town of Pakefield used to be a family holiday destination like many of other Pontins branches, but is now undergoing some changes which means children are no longer allowed.

It has been reported Pontins have already started removing the children's playground from the resort.

Families in the area, and regular visitors of the budget UK break, have been left furious at the decision, with one couple even starting a petition.

Paul Daley, 50, from Ipswich, started the petition, with the comment: "Pontins Pakefield have stopped family breaks from 2020.

"They are now only available for adults only. Families who have been coming for many years, even decades can no longer go.

"People are very unhappy. This will destroy Pontins reputation as a family holiday firm."

The petition has now been signed by 149 people, with parents commenting that they agree with Paul and that they would like to see the Pontins branch remain the same.

One person wrote on the page: "Pakefield was a massive part of my childhood and I made lots of friends there.

"We went back year after year for about 18 years and I would love it to stay as a family resort so I can take my children as well."

Another added: "I have been going Pontins for the last 32 years and my family like my grandmother used to go from when it first opened up until the time she passed away in 2007.

"It is supposed to be a family holiday park. Not too mention all the money Pontins will lose at that park too."

On the Pontins website, they have updated visitors of their changes, writing: "We have upgraded our garden areas and we are in the process of upgrading the playground areas to create a more adult focused park.

"We are all excited for the coming year as we transition into an adult only park."

