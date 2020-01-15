Universal Studios announce Super Nintendo World theme park where you can 'step into the video game'

By Alice Dear

Super Nintendo fans are in for a treat as Universal release more details about the upcoming theme park.

Universal Studios first announced their plans for a Super Nintendo World theme park in September last year, and have now confirmed more exciting details about the opening, scheduled to happen this summer.

In a press conference today, it was announced the first Super Nintendo World theme park will open in Japan this year, just in time for the 2020 Olympics.

The theme park will be created to make guests feel like they are stepping into the video game world, complete with rides, shops, a restaurant and interactive games.

While visitors are in Super Nintendo World, they will be given a Power Up Band, which they can use around the park to collect gold coins, just like Mario does in the real game.

The Power Up Bands allow you to choose which of the Mushroom Kingdom characters you want to be, and you can play against your friends and family to see who can collect the most coins.

The park "will feature a new level of theme park guest experience that blends the physical world with the world of the video game – bringing the world of Nintendo to life in a whole new way for guests", says Universal.

Thierry Coup, the Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, Universal Creative, said, “Think of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD as a life-size, living video game where you become one of the characters. You’re not just playing the game; you’re living the game, you’re living the adventure.

"Nintendo’s most iconic locations and experiences will be brought to life, including Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s Castle, an incredible Mario Kart ride, Bowser’s Castle – and more. We have developed some state-of-the-art technology to create the perfect fusion of the physical world with the world of video game; one of them is a custom designed wearable wristband that we call the “Power Up Band”.

The “Power Up Band” will connect guests with dozens of iconic Nintendo items throughout the land in a truly seamless and innovative way – and the app will keep track of their adventures and any coins, stamps or other iconic elements they earn along the way. There will be opportunities to advance through achievements, keep score, compete against each other and celebrate together when you win. I think the seamless integration of the gameplay is one of the most innovative experiences we have ever created at Universal Studios.”

Universal Japan will be the first to get Super Nintendo World, followed by Hollywood, Orlando and then Singapore.