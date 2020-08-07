Stacey Solomon defends decision to allow baby Rex to eat berries

Stacey defended her decision on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The star was slammed by fans for letting her one-year-old son eat unwashed wild berries.

Stacey Solomon has spoken out defending herself after she was criticised for letting her son Rex eat some wild berries, stating that bugs and worms are "extra protein".

The 30-year-old star documented a walk through a stunning field with her sons and sister on Instagram this afternoon.

Stacey posted addressing the comments on her stories. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women panelist put together a lovely video of the country day out which included Rex eating some wild berries that he'd found on the walk.

Stacey captioned the video at the time: "Nope Susan, I didn't wash the berries.. I forgot to bring my sink with us but it stopped him from eating the mud so I went with it."

And then later that day, Stacey uploaded a video as she cuddled a sleeping Rex in her sister's back garden.

Addressing messages she'd received from concerned followers, the star chuckled as she explained: "So many of you are saying 'aren't there little white worms that can live in blackberries?'

Stacey joked about the nasty comments. Picture: Instagram

"I think there are sometimes, but my grandma always said it's just a bit of extra protein - I'm pretty sure it's safe!"

She added in the caption: "So many of you messaging asking if I'm worried about bugs that can live in blackberries… I'm not.

"I'm pretty sure they're safe to eat… Extra protein in my opinion."