Stacey Solomon responds to claims she could be 'arrested' after taking pebbles from the beach

Stacey Solomon has responded to the claims on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon fans have claimed she could get 'arrested' after taking pebbles from a beach while on holiday in the UK.

The Loose Women panelist, 30, was on holiday with her boyfriend Joe Swash, 38, and last Sunday posted a video of two beautiful pebbles she found on the beach.

However, concerned fans messaged Stacey warning her that can be illegal to take pebbles from beaches in this country, and she then posted another clip responding to the claims.

She laughed nervously as she told the camera: "A few of you are messaging saying 'be careful, Stace, you can get arrested for taking pebbles off the beach.'

Stacey Solomon shared a clip of the pebbles on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"Well, that's a bummer. I just spent two hours collecting those bad boys.

"We're going to have to take them back. We have to, it's illegal.

"I'm not getting arrested by the pebble police on my holidays - I've got work tomorrow."

In the UK, it can be illegal to take pebbles from beaches, with fines of up to £1,000 possible in certain areas.

Stacey has now returned from her holiday, but recently posted an adorable photo of her holding baby Rex on the beach.

She wrote: "You definitely don’t need to get on a plane to find paradise... 😭 We have had the most magical weekend down by the sea. I’ve felt like pretty woman in my charity shop hat all day 😂 and I didn’t want this weekend to end.

"We feel so lucky to have been able to make these memories and we‘re already working out how and when we can come back with the big boys... Joe wants to hire a caravan - I’m not convinced yet 🤣 not with his tidying up skills 😏 I Hope you’re all ok and have had a lovely weekend.... love you all to the moon and back 🖤".

