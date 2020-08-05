Ben Shephard confirms he's taking a break from Good Morning Britain after six years

Good Morning Britain will be saying goodbye to Ben Shephard for a while.

Ben Shephard has confirmed he is taking an extended break from Good Morning Britain to concentrate on other TV projects.

After working throughout the pandemic, it is Ben's last day on the ITV programme, as his co-host Kate Garraway told viewers: "This is Ben's last day!

"You're going having a bit of time off, aren't you?"

Ben revealed that he’ll be filming more episodes of game show Tipping Point over the next few weeks after it was forced to stop filming during lockdown.

Ben Shephard is leaving Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

"We're about to hit peak Tipping Point! Tipping Point series 11 and we're all back in the studio, back socially distanced,” he said.

The star continued: "I think I might be doing a live with Andi (Peters) in a couple of weeks as he's doing Lorraine. But yeah sets have had to change to get everything up and running."

Read More: Linda Nolan bravely speaks of 'traumatic' double cancer diagnosis in heartbreaking GMB interview

He added: "I'm not going to be here but I'm going to be working, Kate Garraway! I know you think I've got my feet up and trotters up down in the south of France! "

Ben has been on GMB for six years, first joining when the show began in 2014.

It is currently unknown who will replace Ben on GMB or whether he will return this year.

This comes as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid continue to take a break from the show during the summer holidays.

While no exact date has been given, the pair will be back on our screens in September - which could either be Tuesday 1st September, or the following week on Monday 7th September.

The duo are off for six-weeks as they normally do at this time of year. They also took a break in May, when they had a week off to coincide with half-term.

Now Read: Emmerdale's Samantha Giles speaks out on becoming a witch after casting a spell to find husband